Jaguars' Defense Suffers Injury Blow in Training Camp
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown showed tremendous improvement and promise in the offseason program. He was ready to take the next step and be a significant factor in the Jaguars secondary this season.
He has not practiced yet in this training camp. Monday it was disclosed that Brown is suffering from a leg injury. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said the fourth-year player will not see action during any portion of training camp, but he should be healthy by the time the regular season starts.
Coen said the silver lining is that the coaches get to see other players take Brown's repetitions in practice and they get to evaluate more talent.
"I think it just gives us an opportunity to get guys reps, you know? I mean, we expect him back for the season," Coen said. "Gives a great opp for Jarrian Jones, obviously, Travis [Hunter] to continue to get quality reps and Trey Prince, and some of these guys to continue to get reps. Zach McPherson, and same with Christian Braswell, as well."
Coen stressed the opportunity others have to step up and show promise this preseason.
"So it just gives ops. Yeah, it's a bummer, a little bit for Buster. I love Buster, but it always when, anytime that happens, it is completely a new window and opportunity for somebody else," Coen said. "So the reps are quality for us."
The former Arkansas Razorback star was a non-entity his rookie season in 2022. The following year, injuries depleted the Jaguars secondary and Brown was called into action. He saw even more playing time in 2024 when he replaced Ronald Darby in the starting defensive backfield.
This is supposed to be Brown's year to shine. After playing in man coverage, new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile brings a zone package that emphasizes Brown's strength in coverage.
"I feel like I'm perfect for this scheme," Brown told the Florida Times-Union. "It helps me. I get to use my length and my technique. I feel like it fits me good."
Brown is entering the final year of his rookie contract. This injury could not have happened at a worse time. He needs to excel this season so either he can get extended in Jacksonville, or he can go somewhere else as an unrestricted free agent and get his due.
