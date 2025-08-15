BREAKING: Jaguars Star Travis Hunter Sidelined on Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The injuries are stacking up for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the latest to catch the bug is star wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.
The No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft was held out of Friday's mostly-walktrough practice, standing to the side next to wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett during team drills.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said it was an upper-body injury that they are taking precautionary measures for. Coen did not have a definitive answer on whether Hunter would play against the New Orleans Saints in Sunday's preseason game.
Hunter has taken snaps at both wide receiver and cornerback throughout the course of training camp and, up to this point, has not had to miss practice.
There has been no precedent previously set before Hunter to indicate what the right way to prepare a two-way player is, though Coen and his staff have made it clear since Hunter was drafted that they would have a detailed plan for him. At the start of camp, Coen said they had each minute of Hunter's camp prepared for.
“I think Liam [Head Coach Liam Coen], like I said before a couple of weeks ago, did a great job just laying that out, and he had total clarity as to how he wanted to do it," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said this week.
"He really presented it in an easy way for all of us to understand, and he's managed Travis's time really, really well out here every day. So, he really was kind of the guy that drove the process on that, and I think he did a really good job with it.”
Hunter's injury will now look to be one of the key storylines of the final week of training camp. Hunter did not have to work to the side like the other injured players such as Tyson Campbell, Anton Harrison and Chuma Edoga, and as Coen noted they are simply taking precautionary measures with him.
But as Hunter undergoes a never-before seen endeavor, each and every step of his camp and his status for Week 1 is set to be under the microscope throughout the NFL world.
