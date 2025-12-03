Jaguars' Liam Coen Sets Stakes For Colts Clash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen took the podium on Wednesday to address the media ahead of the Week 14 clash with the Indianapolis Colts, and we were there for it all.

The Jaguars have the biggest game of their season so far right on their doorstep, and Coen and the Jaguars are not running from it or the expectations. The pressure is on both the Jaguars and the Colts to come up big in the pivotal AFC South clash, which is set to determine who will enter the final month of the season as the AFC South's leader.

“I think that we all kind of know what's riding on these kind of games. Division games in December. The season doesn't end one way or the other on Sunday. It's our next opportunity against a very quality opponent that also just happens to be in our division and we we're all fighting for it," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Wednesday.

There is a real scenario where one of these teams does not win the AFC South, let alone make the playoffs. With five games to go, everyone is fighting for their football life. And this time, that means the season coming down to critical AFC South games.

For the third time in four seasons, the path to the AFC South title looks like it is set to come down to the wire. The stakes have never been higher, and Coen and his team know it. But unlike past Jaguars teams, there is reason to believe that this one will not crumble under the weight of pressure and expectations, and will actually instead embrace it in its entirety.

"We're all fighting to stay up there and to compete each week to give yourself a chance at the end of the year. But your ops are starting to get a little bit smaller," Coen said.

"The windows starting to close in terms of opportunities on Sundays. Our players work really hard from all year round for these opportunities on Sunday. And to know that as you get into December, well you're only getting so many more of these ops, we're going to practice a whole heck of a lot more than we're going to play ultimately. So, taking advantage of the ops that are here and hey, we’ve got to go seize the moment as well.”



