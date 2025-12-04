Jaguars Offense Improving in One Crucial Area Down the Stretch

When the Jacksonville Jaguars first hired Liam Coen, the thought was that he could lead an offensive revival for this team. He'd earned the perception as a mastermind on that side of the ball after his performance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024.

As their offensive coordinator, he designed an attack that cracked the top five in every meaningful category, coaxing a career year out of quarterback Baker Mayfield in the process.



The hope was that he could have a similar effect on Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the Jaguars' promising pieces as their new head coach. So far, the results have been mixed. While Coen's led Jacksonville to a promising 8-4 record, the offense has been inconsistent. So far, they rank 19th in yards per game with 326.0 and 11th in average points at 24.3.



Jaguars getting red hot



For the majority of the 2025 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars moved the ball pretty steadily, but they often failed to capitalize on their extended drives. Whether it be due to turnovers, missed field goals, or failed fourth-down conversions, this team was leaving a ton of potential points on the table.



Take their 35-7 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams, for example. In that game, they outgained LA in yards and outsnapped them overall on offense. Unfortunately, they only scored once, as they whiffed on a field goal and went just 2-for-6 on fourth-down tries, including two misses in the red zone.



Jacksonville has been taking much better advantage of its long drives recently, though. Before their three-game win streak, the Jaguars were scoring touchdowns on just over 51 percent of their red zone trips. Since then, they've found the end zone on nearly 77 percent of their red zone possessions. Head Coach Liam Coen spoke on his team's improvement in that area:



"I think just more shots on goal has probably helped with just being down there more... You've always wanted to kind of remain balanced in the red area, so, often you can get there, and even myself, you want to get the ball in the end zone.

You get a little antsy and want to throw it in quickly or whatever it is. I think just trying to remain patient as you get down into the red zone and making sure that you come away with points is the biggest thing. So, I think our coaching staff's done a nice job of kind of tightening the red zone plan each week so that we can continue to use carryover plays from the plan but also have a few red zone specific plays based on how the defense changes and what yard line it changes at.”

