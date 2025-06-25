Analyst Sounds Off on Jaguars' Travis Hunter's Progress
The Jacksonville Jaguars saw something in Travis Hunter, something special. Back in April, Jacksonville made it a priority to draft Hunter and get him on the roster. With the 5th overall pick, they knew that there wasn't a chance he'd drop to them, so they took action.
The front office decided to trade up with the Cleveland Browns to acquire the 2nd overall pick, where they ultimately ended up selecting Hunter.
At Colorado, Hunter played both defensive back and wide receiver, something that both he and the Jaguars hope can transfer into the NFL. So far, the coaches have been supportive of the possible two-way play.
Head coach Liam Coen has spoken numerous times about the way that the team wants to use Hunter, and has kept stating that they want him on both sides of the ball.
At first, he was mostly getting reps in at wider receiver, but as the offseason has gone on, the staff has slowly started easing Hunter into defensive snaps as well.
Analysts so far have loved the progress they've seen from Hunter, especially how he's handled himself outside of practice.
"Think Energizer Bunny," wrote ESPN's Michael DiRocco. "Players and coaches have been impressed by Hunter's seemingly endless motor: He can run all day (according to QB Trevor Lawrence), brings good juice to the field (according to C Patrick Mekari) and just keeps going (per coach Liam Coen). Two other things also stand out: his ball skills and his football IQ. He catches the ball easily and has shown good body control when he has had to go up for an errant pass. Hunter has practiced mainly on offense but spent two full practices and part of another on defense, and his defensive coaches like his retention level despite having had much more on-field time on offense."
Hunter is always similing, dancing, and hyping up his teammates at practice. It's clear that he loves the game of football, and that he's passionate about being the best player he can be. Expectations are high for the young rookie, but he seems well on his way towards exceeding them.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story on Travis Hunter again.
How much progress do you think Hunter has made so far? Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.