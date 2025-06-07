Where Does Jaguars' Offensive Line Rank Entering 2025?
The Jacksonville Jaguars want to improve tremendously next season in every area of their football team. One area that they need to improve on to get the offense going is the offensive line.
The Jaguars know that they need a good offensive line to get their offense where they want it to go, and they also know that quarterback Trevor Lawrence is coming off an injury and wants to give him the best protection they can. Last season, we saw what this team looks like without Lawrence under center, and they do not want to be in the same position in the first season with a new regime.
Head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone have made it clear this offseason that the number thing on offense is protecting the quarterback. If they can do that well, they can be a much improved team and be in the race for the AFC South title.
"I think the starting point was hiring Liam Coen," said Jaguars general manager Gladstone. "He is going to have a lot of easy buttons, and really, his offensive philosophy, the marriage between the run and the pass. The multiplicity of the run game. The variety in the screen game is going to give this team a notable edge, and it is going to give Trevor Lawrence a better vision of himself."
CBS Sports Cody Benjamin recently gave his rankings for all the teams offensive lines going into the new season, and the Jaguars did not receive a good ranking from Benjamin.
In the NFL, we love to talk about quarterbacks, wide receivers, edge rushers, and, well, all the playmaking positions. What we probably don't do enough is give proper recognition -- or critique -- to the trenches. Everything starts up front, as they say, and most of the NFL's powerhouse franchises live and die based on the strength and reliability of their offensive lines.
D Tier - Dangerously Concerning (6)
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Walker Little, Ezra Cleveland, Robert Hainsey, Patrick Mekari, Anton Harrison
This ranking right now is probably because we do not know who the officaial starting five are going to be for the Jaguars heading into the new season. But we do know that the Jaguars offensive line is going to be better than it was last season. The Jaguars made a lot of good moves this offseaosn and they will make sure that the offensive is ready next season.
