Why James Gladstone Thinks Jaguars Have Not Yet Seen Trevor Lawrence's Best
The Jacksonville Jaguars will do their best to get the right players in free agency this offseason. It will be possible because of the salary for the 2025 NFL season.
Owner Shad Khan has done everything he can to put the franchise in the best position to be successful. He wants to win games and does everything possible to do that. He has shown it in the past, and he will continue to be that type of owner.
The Jaguars organization has brought in a new head coach in Liam Coen and a new general manager in James Gladstone. Both are two of the best up-and-coming head coach and general manager duos.
Coen and Gladstone have already starting working together in putting together a plan on what they want their roster to look like next season. They are both brilliant minds.
They will work all offseason long to transit talented roster and scheme onto the football field in a successful way.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be the most important player that the new regime has to get the best out of. Lawrence will do his best to bounce back from a disappointing season last year, which saw him get injured on two different occasions.
Lawrence is an above average quarterback in the NFL but many believe that the league has not seen the best of Lawrence as an NFL player. Coen will now do his best to get that from his new quarterback in Jacksonville.
Gladstone talked about Lawrence during the NFL Scouting Combine on SiriusXM NFL Radio.
"I think the starting point was hiring Liam Coen," said Jaguars general manager Gladstone. "He is going to have a lot of easy buttons and really his offensive philosophy, the marriage between the run and the pass. The multiplicy of the run game. The variety in the screen game it is going to give this team a notable edge, and it is going to give Trevor Lawrence a better vision of himself."
"Now, beyond it in terms of personnel, we are going to start with the front. That is going to make a lot of things easier on the offensive operations as a whole and we are going to make sure we address that not only in free agency but in the draft and beyond. And then help to continuing get weapons that he [Lawrence] will feel comfortable with and tossing it up to."
