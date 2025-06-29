Jaguars' Training Camp Will Feature Epic Clash
There are plenty of storylines to track when it comes to the Jacksonville Jaguars and next month's training camp.
From Travis Hunter to Liam Coen to Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars have no shortage of narratives to follow over the course of the 2025 season. In many ways, the argument can be made the Jaguars are one of the league's most interesting teams this season -- something that has not been said for years.
But outside of those hot topics, there are more key players and situations at stake for a franchise that is looking to quickly rebound from last year's 4-13 debacle.
In a recent look at each team's offseason lessons, The Athletic made it clear where the Jaguars' top training camp war is set to be staged: between Brian Thomas Jr. and Tyson Campbell
"Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and cornerback Tyson Campbell could be training camp’s true headliners. So much attention has been placed on head coach Liam Coen’s arrival and the corresponding impact on quarterback Trevor Lawrence, along with the fascination over rookie wideout/cornerback Travis Hunter, but Thomas and Campbell had terrific offseason battles," Jeff Howe said.
"It should be a foreshadowing of some must-see training camp matchups. Thomas should make a big second-year jump, and Campbell is an ascending player who has flown under the radar. But those daily competitions should make two very important players even better in 2025."
Campbell has frequently excelled in heavyweight battles against the Jaguars' top wide receivers in training camp. He blanketed most of the Jaguars' wide receivers in the 2024 camp and in 2023 had some titanic battles against Calvin Ridley.
Now, Campbell and Thomas will each be doing everything they can to make the other better this summer. They faced off last year, of course, but that was before we really knew what the Jaguars had in their star wide receiver.
Entering 2025, though, Thomas is known across the league as one of the best talents at his position in the entire NFL. He will give Campbell the best battle he will see each day, and it should only help the Jaguars prepare for their tough 2025 season.
You can provide us your follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again on the Jaguars' offseason.
Please also tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.