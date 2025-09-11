Why Bengals Game Holds High Stakes For Jaguars, Coen

Jaguars🐆 X Bengals 🐅have been going at it since Jacksonville's 1st season in '95. These teams have played each other 25 times in total.



-Jags currently up in the series 13-12

-Bengals won the past 3

-Jags haven't won since '19



Will this be the year 16 breaks the streak? pic.twitter.com/pt7EECL5Su