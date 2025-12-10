Trevor Lawrence Is Heating Up at Perfect Time for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks like he is heating up at just the right time for the ascending franchise.

In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we discuss Lawrence's recent hot streak and what it means for the Jaguars moving forward.

To watch today's episode, view below

Lawrence has had perhaps his two best games of the season over the last two weeks. He was impressive and effective against the Tennessee Titans on the road in Week 13, and then Week 14 saw him turn in a near-flawless performance in a massive game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Simply put, Lawrence is on a roll and the Jaguars' entire offense has been able to benefit from it in a big way. If Lawrence can keep his play at this level over the next month, the Jaguars would be well-positioned moving forward.

Take the numbers for instance: the Jaguars’ 182 points scored since Week 9 are the most in the AFC and third most in the NFL in that span. Jacksonville’s +65 point differential since their Week 8 bye leads the AFC.

At 9-4, Jacksonville has eclipsed their win total from 2024 and is one of six teams to do so this season. Their +5 win differential compared to last season ranks second in the NFL only trailing New England (+7)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think he definitely has a great understanding throughout the week of the plan. He's worked very hard at going through, I think, some of the reads versus maybe different looks or what we are expecting versus maybe what could occur," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Wednesday.

"And going through that with Spence [Quarterbacks Coach Spencer Whipple] and Grant [Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski] a lot. And just throwing, he's been throwing it well."

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks downfield against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

"He threw it really well in practice. I know practice doesn't always carry over for whatever reason. You try not to overanalyze it that much, but when we were soaking the ball up pretty good on Thursday, he was spinning it really good, and he has been, he has been throwing a good, I think, for especially the last four weeks, as you mentioned. It's not anything necessarily that's changed about anything that we've done with him, I think he's just starting to feel more and more comfortable within the system and within the guys that he's playing with.”

1Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) leaves the field following a game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.