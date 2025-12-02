Why the Trevor Lawrence Pendulum is Swinging Back in Jaguars Favor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are surging at the right time, carrying a three-game winning streak into Week 14's battle with the Indianapolis Colts.

Reasons why the Jaguars have suddenly found themselves in such a positive scenario are endless and involve Liam Coen, James Gladstone, Shad Khan, Tony Boselli, Josh Hines-Allen, and other names. But perhaps the most important name of all is fifth-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence Hitting His Stride

It sure feels like Lawrence is hitting his stride in his time under Coen. Two of his five best games in terms of EPA/Dropback have come in the last three weeks, with Lawrence ranking amongst the NFL's best passers in success rate and Big Time Throws since a bye week that came after back-to-back ugly performances from Lawrence and the passing game.

Turnovers have been the only problem facing Lawrence in recent weeks. Excluding turnovers, he has been a top-10 quarterback in EPA and a top-3 quarterback in success rate since the bye week. You, of course, can't just exclude turnovers. But it does paint the picture that when Lawrence isn't having a backbreaking play, he is generally playing pretty well as of late.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes the ball during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And the world continues to spin on and on. The Lawrence pendulum seemed to be swinging the wrong way hitting the bye week. But over the last month-plus, Lawrence has gotten closer and closer to hitting a hot streak. He is not quite there yet, but he is giving the Jaguars spurts of efficient football to go with the high-level flashes that have been there his whole career.

Lawrence's performance in Week 13 against the Tennessee Titans was yet another example. While it was a weak opponent, Lawrence showed a big step forward in terms of limited the self-inflicted mistakes that have been present in most of the losses in his career.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) hugs Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) following a game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"I think what stood out obviously was ball security, taking care of the football. We obviously got behind the chains and behind the sticks in the second half a little bit there that didn't allow us to maybe open it up from a pass game standpoint as much as we would've liked to in the second half," Coen said on Monday.

"But I think when you look at the explosives and what he was, I think on throws past, I don't know what it was 15 yards in the first half or whatever that ended up being that he was six of nine for 125 or something, that we were just a little bit more explosive and efficient in the first half. And I thought he did a nice job managing the game.”

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) high fives the fans against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Jaguars will need Lawrence to keep trending that way down the playoff stretch. If he does, there is no telling where the 2025 Jaguars can go.

