USC's Lincoln Riley Sounds Off on Jaguars' Rookie
When the Jacksonville Jaguars selected USC Trojans offensive lineman Jonah Monheim in the seventh-round of last month's NFL Draft, they picked more than a high-upside and versatile blocker.
They picked up a player who USC head coach Lincoln Riley considered, above all else, a foundational piece.
Speaking with 1010XL, Riley explained why he thinks the Jaguars nailed the draft process by selecting Monheim.
"I mean, this, it's not even a home run, it's a grand slam in that regard. I mean, this guy's intangibles are off the charts. He'll be one of the hardest workers in the building. He'll learn that system so fast. He'll bring a great attitude each and every day," Riley said.
Monheim is clearly going to get a chance to earn a spot on the Jaguars' depth chart as time goes on. He played nearly every position on the offensive line at USC, and he will be given a chance to compete with Luke Fortner over the course of training camp.
"He's going to play through injuries, he's going to be a great teammate. He's going to he's going to push people in that locker room to be better and help get the best out of them. So this guy's intangibles are off the charts," Riley said.
"I mean, he's truly one of those guys that, when you coach them, you'll say, Well, I wish we had, you know, I wish we had 10 more just like him. I mean, he's that kind of guy, so just a, certainly was a foundational piece for us and I think Jacksonville is going to find him, you know, see him very much in that same regard as time goes on."
In his career, Monheim spent 1,081 snaps at right tackle, 787 snaps at center (all in 2024), 730 snaps at left tackle, and 365 picks at right guard.
Monheim has appeared in 52 games in his career, starting 46 games. This included 18 starts at right tackle, 12 starts at left tackle, 12 starts at center, and four starts at righr guard.
A red-shirt senior in 2024, Monheim earned Third Team All-BIg Ten honors.
In 2023, Monheim served as Caleb Williams' left tackle and was named to the AP All-Pac-12 Second Team.
