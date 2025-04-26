BREAKING: Jaguars Draft USC's Jonah Monheim at No. 221
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made their eighth pick of the draft.
With the No. 221 pick, the Jaguars have selected USC center Jonah Monheim. Monheim is the second interior offensive lineman the Jaguars have added in the draft and the second lineman who has extensive snaps as a college offensive tackle.
In his career, Monheim spent 1,081 snaps at right tackle, 787 snaps at center (all in 2024), 730 snaps at left tackle, and 365 picks at right guard.
Monheim has appeared in 52 games in his career, starting 46 games. This included 18 starts at right tackle, 12 starts at left tackle, 12 starts at center, and four starts at righr guard.
A red-shirt senior in 2024, Monheim earned Third Team All-BIg Ten honors.
In 2023, Monheim served as Caleb Williams' left tackle and was named to the AP All-Pac-12 Second Team.
"A four-year starter at USC, Monheim moved inside to center in head coach Lincoln Riley’s RPO, multiple-run scheme. He was primarily an offensive tackle over his first four years in the program (started at left tackle in 2023) before transitioning to center during 2024 spring practices and earning All-Big Ten honors," The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote about Monheim.
"Monheim is fluid out of his stance to pick off defenders on the move in the run game and uses his agile feet and active hands/recoil to pepper defenders in pass protection. However, he is sawed off and breaks down too quickly versus power, lacking the recovery skills to easily get himself out of compromised positions. Overall, Monheim has outstanding makeup and foot quickness, with experience across the offensive line, but his lack of length alone will eliminate him from consideration for several NFL teams. He projects as a depth piece who can earn a roster spot as a backup center.:
The Jaguars entered the draft with big needs across the board and so far have focused on adding experienced athletes in the secondary, front seven, offensive line and at the skill player positions. In James Gladstone's first draft as the Jaguars' new general manager, it seems like the entire process has been flipped on its head and sent in a newly defined direction.
So far, the Jaguars have drafted Travis Hunter, Caleb Ransaw, Wyatt Milum, Bhayshul Tuten, and Jack Kiser. Jalen McLeod, and Rayuan Lane.
Below is each pick the Jaguars have left in the draft.
- Round 7, No. 236
