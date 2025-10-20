How 4th Down Mistakes Cost the Jaguars Against the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams eviscerated the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, cruising to a resounding 35-7 victory. As lopsided as the final score was, Jacksonville had plenty of opportunities to stay in this game. They fell behind early on, with Matthew Stafford and the Rams' attack going yard on both of their first two drives of the day.
With Jacksonville going down two scores quickly, the approach had to change for Head Coach Liam Coen and the rest of the staff. That was only further compounded when Cam Little drove a 50-yard field goal wide left with a chance to cut the lead to 11. LA took advantage of the subsequent short field and tacked on another touchdown to bury the Jaguars in a 21-0 hole.
Jacksonville was able to drive 54 yards on its next possession, but found itself facing 4th-and-7 from inside the red zone. Down big, Coen elected to go for it. Trevor Lawrence couldn't find an opening he liked and scrambled for four yards, three too short. The Jaguars would go on to turn it over on downs two more times in this game.
Was Liam Coen too aggressive?
The Jacksonville Jaguars turned the ball over on downs two more times after that unfortunate 4th-and-7 near the end of the first half. The next time, it was a 4th-and-2 from the Los Angeles Rams' 30-yard line. After that, it was another 4th-and-7, 27 yards out from the goal line.
The Jaguars actually failed to convert on fourth down another time, but it was on their very last possession with the contest well out of hand. However, between Cam Little's missed field goal and those first three failed conversions, Jacksonville could have been down 21-12 instead of 21-0 had they nailed four kicks instead. Arguably, Head Coach Liam Coen's decisions to go for it and the Jaguars falling short three times in a row was what ultimately killed them.
Understandably, some fans questioned his direction in those spots. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence disagreed, though:
"Yeah, I think the first one was fourth-and-six down there in the red zone. We were down 21, like you said, end of the first half, and we felt like we needed to score a touchdown to — I don't want to say to stay in it — but we needed to score points. At that point, being down three scores, you want to score touchdowns over field goals. Felt like we had decent calls that gave us the shot to get the first down potentially. That was the thought there. Then the second half, obviously, when you're down multiple scores, late third quarter, early fourth quarter, you kind of got to go for those and stay on the field and give yourself a chance."
Obviously, if the Jaguars picked up the first down on those three attempts, this wouldn't be a conversation. Perhaps Liam Coen needs to evaluate these situations a bit differently within the context of his specific team, but Lawrence will never second-guess his coach electing to be aggressive and trusting the offense.
