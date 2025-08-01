BREAKING: Jaguars WR Steps Away From Football
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Louis Rees-Zammitt announced Thursday night he is going to be retiring from professional football at the age of 24 so he can return to his native country and continue his professional rugby career.
Rees-Zammit took to social media to announce his decision. He had brief stints with both the Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs.
"I've decided to leave the NFL and return to rugby," wrote Rees-Zammit in a social media post. "
"It's been a great experience, but it's time to come home. I've decided that this is the best time to make this decision to give myself time to get everything in place for next season.
"There's only one thing that's on my mind, that's coming back to rugby and doing what I do best.
Rees-Zammit participated in the NFL's International Player Pathway (IPP) and was initially signed by the Chiefs. He was cut during the 2024 preseason. Following his release he joined the Jaguars and spent the 2024 season on the practice squad.
He could have been eligible to join the Jaguars 53-man roster last season due to the roster exemption for IPP players, the Jaguars declined to do so, even in the two international games they played in England.
Rees-Zammit briefly left the Jags at the end of the season, but was re-signed to a futures contract at the end of the season.
This season Rees-Zammit missed time in training camp with a lower back injury. His chances of making the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason were slim.
According to bbc.com, Rees-Zammit won 32 caps for Wales before leaving the country in 2024 for the greener pastures of the NFL. Rees-Zammit's former team, Glouchester, returns to Premiership action on Sept. 25. The United Rugby Championship season starts the next day.
"There’s only one thing that’s on my mind, that’s coming back to rugby and doing what I do best," Rees-Zammit said. "I can’t explain how excited I am. There’ll be more news to come soon but for now, see you soon rugby fans.”
