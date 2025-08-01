Jaguar Report

BREAKING: Jaguars WR Steps Away From Football

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Louis Rees-Zammit decided to leave the NFL and the United States so he can go back home to finish his Rugby career.

Jul 24, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) helmet sits on the field during training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Louis Rees-Zammitt announced Thursday night he is going to be retiring from professional football at the age of 24 so he can return to his native country and continue his professional rugby career.

Rees-Zammit took to social media to announce his decision. He had brief stints with both the Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rees-Zammit participated in the NFL's International Player Pathway (IPP) and was initially signed by the Chiefs. He was cut during the 2024 preseason. Following his release he joined the Jaguars and spent the 2024 season on the practice squad.

He could have been eligible to join the Jaguars 53-man roster last season due to the roster exemption for IPP players, the Jaguars declined to do so, even in the two international games they played in England.

Rees-Zammit briefly left the Jags at the end of the season, but was re-signed to a futures contract at the end of the season.

This season Rees-Zammit missed time in training camp with a lower back injury. His chances of making the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason were slim.

According to bbc.com, Rees-Zammit won 32 caps for Wales before leaving the country in 2024 for the greener pastures of the NFL. Rees-Zammit's former team, Glouchester, returns to Premiership action on Sept. 25. The United Rugby Championship season starts the next day.

