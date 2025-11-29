Jaguars' Have This Golden Opportunity vs. Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars find themselves in the thick of the AFC playoff race 12 weeks into the 2025 NFL season. Not many expected them to be in this position at this point in the campaign in Liam Coen's first year as head coach, but it's impossible to deny that this team is a legitimate postseason contender.



At 7-4, the Jaguars are sixth in the conference, with a strong chance to finish in one of the three Wild Card spots. They could even climb into the fifth seed this week with a win and a loss from the Los Angeles Chargers. In fact, they can still overtake the Indianapolis Colts for the AFC South crown, after Indy fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12, dropping to 8-3.



And yet, not many outside of Duval are treating this team with the same respect that they've paid to others with the same record. The Chargers, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, and Green Bay Packers are all near the Jaguars in the standings, and Jacksonville has even beaten some of them head-to-head, but they're all viewed with a greater air of superiority.



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) gets in position against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jaguars predicted for another nail-biter



The Jacksonville Jaguars have the fortune of playing a much lighter schedule down the stretch than the gauntlet they had to go through to begin the 2025 NFL season. That actually started last week, though, when they went down to the wire with the Jacoby Brissett-led Arizona Cardinals, needing overtime to eke out a three-point win and avoid the upset.



Jacksonville might be 7-4, but it doesn't have very many convincing victories under its belt. The Jaguars have only won two games by multiple scores: the 26-10 season opener over the Carolina Panthers, and their 35-7 drubbing of the Los Angeles Chargers. The team and its fans had to sweat out every other contest. NFL.com's panel of editors expects another nail-biter against the Tennessee Titans, with four of five picking Jacksonville, but with an average margin of victory of just five points. Dan Parr is predicting the Jags to skate by, 26-21:



"I'm seeing upset potential here, but not enough to take the swing. The Titans are playing at home for the fourth consecutive game and have been much more competitive while spending the entire month in Nashville. As for the Jaguars, they're on the back end of consecutive road trips and it's not hard to envision them looking ahead to next week's high-stakes matchup with the Colts."



"Trevor Lawrence has turned the ball over a whopping eight times in his last four games, including four last week, when Jacksonville needed overtime to put away the Cardinals. If those issues persist, the door opens for a Jaguars meltdown, although they're 3-1 over that four-game stretch. It helps that their defense has excelled at taking the ball away and stopping the run — two areas where Tennessee struggles. I'm counting on that being the difference in a tight one, along with a pass rush that should be able to disrupt rookie Cam Ward, the most-sacked quarterback in the league."

To get the most pertinent picks for each Jaguars game this season, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.