Which Jaguars Performer Has Been Among NFL's Best Players in Clutch Time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the NFL's best teams in clutch moments this season, picking up close last-minute wins against the likes of the Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, and the Arizona Cardinals.

In ensuring the Jaguars were able to turn around their one-score game woes compared to a year ago, the Jaguars have seen several key players step up in the most pivotal moments. One of those players is actually one of the NFL's most clutch players, according to Pro Football Focus.

Clutch Jaguars

In a ranking of the NFL's most clutch players in overtime, the fourth quarter, two-minute drills, and the red-zone, the Jaguars saw a big name crack the list: third-year wide receiver Parker Washington, who is the NFL's second-highest graded player in overtime. The only player with a higher grade is Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble.

"Washington’s snap share in overtime is a bit larger, having accrued 14 such plays across the Jaguars’ two overtime wins. The Penn State product stepped up in a big way in OT against the Cardinals in Week 12, snagging a 25-yard catch to help put kicker Cam Little in field goal range. Indeed, his 38 receiving yards in overtime are tied for the fourth-most in pro football," PFF said.

Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) reacts after drawing a pass interference penalty against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Washington leads the Jaguars in receiving touchdowns with three and has consistently made big plays for the Jaguars in the passing game and on punt returns throughout the season. The Jaguars would not be 7-4 without the play of Washington, and his ranking proves that.

“I think throughout the years he's had to step up a lot of different times, and it hasn't been quite as, I guess, consistent until this year," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said earlier this month. "Not from him, but just the amount he's been asked to step up and kind of fill that role. In the past it's been kind of here and there with injuries and he's always done a great job, and I've always liked how he played, and I feel like we had a pretty good chemistry that's definitely grown, especially this year.

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA : Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) celebrates his touchdown with teammates against the Houston Texans in the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

"And just seeing him make play after play and the way he practices. I think that's the biggest thing is that he practices so hard, and you get to see every look full speed and the way he comes off the ball. I mean, he really works his tail off and I think as a quarterback that gives you a lot of confidence because you've seen all these different routes full speed and exactly how he's going to run it."

