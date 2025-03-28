Jaguars Mailbag: Chances Travis Hunter Drops to No. 5?
Q: Mason Graham, Mason Smith and Arik Armstead can play together (a slim 3-4), 2 starters and 1 backup (a traditional 4-3 or 3-4 with a nose tackle, or 1 starter and 2 backups (because all play 3 tech)?
A: I think if they draft Mason Graham, then two of those three players will be starting in Week 1. The rotation stuff got blown out of proportion when it came to the defensive line last season, because you truly do need a deep rotation of versatile players to have a thriving defensive line in today's NFL. I don't think Graham/Armstead will only take snaps at three-technique, for example.
Q: If you had to assign a percentage chance to Travis Hunter being available at 5, what would it be?
A: It is tough, but I do see the path. Really, it comes down to what the Browns and Giants do at No. 2 and No. 3. If Shedeur Sanders goes in that range, then the Jaguars at least have a chance. I think Abdul Carter is the first non-quarterback off the board, which would bring the Patriots into the conversation at No. 4 for Hunter.
I guess I would say ... 20%?
Q: Which draftable tight ends most closely fit the mold of what Liam Coen looks for in a tight end?
A: Tyler Bowen is the obvious one; from a receiving/big slot standpoint, so is Colston Loveland. But the tight end I think is the most obvious fit is Oregon's Terrance Ferguson. He wins as a blocker, can be moved around the formation, and is a plus-receiving threat.
Q: Do you at all believe there is any shot Travon Walker is on the trade block?
A: Nope. I believe teams would want to inquire, but that means little in the NFL.
Q: What can we expect from Campanile’s defensive scheme in terms of both defensive front alignment and use of cornerbacks etc? Would Abdul Carter hypothetically be a fit with his scheme for example?
A: It is a good question. I think the Green Bay Packers' front from last season (a 4-2-5) is the closest thing we see from his past influences, which also include Brian Flores and Vic Fangio. But frankly, we won't really know until the unit is on the field.
With that said, I do not think there is a scheme that doesn't fit Abdul Carter. He is a terror as an edge rusher, whether standing up or with his hand in the dirt, and you can move him around the formation on exotic blitz packages as well.
Q: If both Carter, Hunter and Graham are gone at #5 what position do you think we would go for? And do you have a specific player in mind?
A: I probably take Will Campbell in that scenario, but ultimately I think at least Graham is there.
Q: Which DT is more required by Jacksonville, a penetrator 3 Tech like Mason Graham, or a Space eater - nose tackle like Kenneth Grant? Or both? Double DT in 1st and 2nd round could be an option?
A: Frankly, they could use a game-changer at either position. They have two experienced veterans and two second-year players who can serve as a two-deep depth chart at each tackle spot, but none of the four defensive lineman are elite, blue-chip players who can take over a game. The Jaguars simply need as much talent as they can find.
Q: Cam Ward, Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter and Mason Graham going top 4, whatever the order. Would that be the "easiest" trade back scenario for us?
A: That would certainly be the one where I think the best option would be to trade down. That isn't really a doomsday scenario because the Jaguars would either get picks or likely an elite offensive line prospect, but it is tough to not like the offensive line depth even if you move down in the first round.
