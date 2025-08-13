Jaguar Report

Jaguars' 2025 Draft Decision Has Encouraging Early Returns

John Shipley

Apr 25, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head general manager James Gladstone talks to the media during a press conference to introduce first round draft pick Travis Hunter (not pictured) at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images
While Jacksonville Jaguars star rookie and No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter did not set the football world ablaze with his preseason debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers, there is still plenty for the Jaguars to be optimistic about.

Primarily, the fact that Hunter still fared better than the other two plays so many people projected to the Jaguars at No. 5. While Hunter did not make any splash plays, he did seem to have a more positive impact than some of his rookie peers.

“I think a couple of his just route techniques we’ve got to continue to work on, but I thought he made the right decisions. His alignment-assignment was all proper and clean," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Monday.

"Defensively, just got to clean up a few things from an alignment standpoint and just staying in the run in the fit a little bit tighter on that one run that got out, but that's practice and repetition.”

Fellow Rookies

Jul 23, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) runs a drill during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

In a recent look from Pro Football Focus on how each first-round pick graded out in their preseason debuts, PFF made an interesting revelation about Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham and Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty: neither graded out better than Hunter.

"Graham had a tough time finding his footing against Carolina’s starting offensive line. He was kept silent across his eight pass-rush reps, as the Panthers’ protection was often slid his way. Graham also earned one negative grade in run defense in a one-on-one matchup with Robert Hunt," PFF said.

"Playing behind a mostly makeshift offensive line, Jeanty garnered just three carries for a total of -1 yard in his preseason debut. Perhaps Jeanty will see more action in Las Vegas' next game, but he is unlikely to accrue a ton of work, given the heavy workload he is likely to carry during the regular season," PFF said.

It is far too early to wave the victory flag, but many had doubts about the Jaguars trading up for Hunter when they could have selected Graham or Jeanty at No. 5. For the time being, those doubts should be put firmly to rest until proven otherwise.

John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.