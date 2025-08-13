Evaluting Travis Hunter's Fantasy Football Value
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking for an offensive resurgence in the 2025 NFL season. Head Coach Liam Coen was brought on to breathe life back into an offense that had regressed heavily in 2024. His success in that arena will be dependent on what he can coax out of fifth-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Jacksonville will be hoping that Coen can nurture a career season out of their franchise quarterback, the way he did for Baker Mayfield as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator. If he can do that, the Jaguars could turn out to be a pretty strong fantasy team, with a host of enticing weapons, including rookie standout Brian Thomas Jr., dual-threat running back Travis Etienne Jr., and second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr.
Jacksonville invested heavily in Hunter Jr. in hopes that he could buoy both their offense and defense in 2025. His primary task will be to provide another reliable target for Lawrence opposite BTJ, though. Fantasy drafters have high hopes that he'll be able to do so next season, evidenced by his current average draft position (ADP).
Travis Hunter Jr. is getting drafted a little too highly for the 2025 fantasy football season
Last season, anyone who drafted a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars not named Brian Thomas Jr. in fantasy surely came away disappointed. But they could be a much more competent offense in 2025 with Trevor Lawrence back fully healthy and Head Coach Liam Coen giving him guidance.
Before 2024, Lawrence was quite good at spreading the ball around. In 2022 and 2023, the Jaguars had three receivers log at least 700 yards receiving.
With Evan Engram and Christian Kirk gone, the opportunities will be there for Travis Hunter Jr. to be a successful fantasy player as Jacksonville's WR2. So long as Lawrence is healthy and recovers his career trajectory, Hunter Jr. could turn out to be one of the better second wide receivers on any fantasy roster.
However, he could find it difficult to live up to his current average draft position. He's currently the 30th-highest-picked wide receiver in the NFL, with an ADP of 69. That puts him fifth among the league's WR2s, behind only the Detroit Lions' Jameson Williams (61), Kansas City Chiefs' Xavier Worthy (60), Philadelphia Eagles' DeVonta Smith (53), Los Angeles Rams' Davante Adams (42), and Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins (32).
He's unlikely to finish with a stronger season than some of the first options currently going after him, such as the Tennessee Titans' Calvin Ridley (70), Cleveland Browns' Jerry Jeudy (71), or New England Patriots' Stefon Diggs (86). If he does, the Jacksonville Jaguars are in for a hell of a season, in both fantasy and reality.
All fantasy draft positions and stats via Fantasy Pros on a 17-game, full-PPR basis