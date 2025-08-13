Jaguars' Travis Hunter Receives Grade for Offseason Debut
There was no preseason debut more anticipated last week than that of Jacksonville Jaguars star rookie Travis Hunter.
Hunter played 19 snaps against the Pittsburgh Steelers, logging 11 snaps on offense and eight on defense.
So, how well did Hunter play exactly?
PFF Weighs In
According to Pro Football Focus, Hunter had the 13th-highest offensive grade of any first-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Hunter was featured on both sides of the ball in his preseason debut. He recorded three receptions totaling 16 yards in short work at wide receiver, though one of those catches was negated due to a penalty. On the defensive side, he played eight snaps at cornerback. He wasn’t targeted in coverage but remained fundamentally sound in that aspect. He did miss one tackle in run support on Kaleb Johnson, which drags down his defensive grade a bit," PFF said.
Hunter started the game on the offensive side of the ball before moving to the defense when the second unit came onto the field. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen reviewed Hunter's performance earlier this week after he was able to go back and watch the film.
“I think a couple of his just route techniques we’ve got to continue to work on, but I thought he made the right decisions. His alignment-assignment was all proper and clean," Coen said.
"Defensively, just got to clean up a few things from an alignment standpoint and just staying in the run in the fit a little bit tighter on that one run that got out, but that's practice and repetition.”
Hunter has split his time between cornerback and wide receiver all training camp, and that continued this week when he started the week at wide receiver before moving to cornerback on Tuesday for the majority of practice.
“He’s doing a good job. He’s progressing every day. Like I said, he's done a great job with splitting time on offense and defense," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said on Tuesday.
"So, it's a tough task, but he's handled it really, really well. Like anything else, there are things to correct, but some things he did really good the other day.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on Hunter after the preseason opener!
Please let us know your thoughts on Hunter after the preseason opener when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE