Insider States Reality For Jaguars' Draft Pipedream
The Jacksonville Jaguars likely know the reality of the 2025 NFL Draft. If it is obvious on the outside, it must be even more obvious to them.
As things stand today, the Jaguars would greatly benefit from a team selecting a quarterback between picks No. 2 to No. 4. In doing so, those teams would help push more blue-chip talents down in the draft to give the Jaguars a potential chance to add them with the draft's fifth pick.
A lot of that scenario hinges on the NFL's evaluation of the draft's quarterback class after Cam Ward, who is expected to be drafted with the No. 1 pick by the Tennessee Titans. But all offseason long, it has appeared as if the NFL is not especially high on the draft's other top quarterbacks such as Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart.
But the last few weeks have featured several reports from insiders that the NFL is not as high on Sanders as many in the media may think, decreasing the odds of him being drafted No. 2 by the Cleveland Browns or No. 3 by the New York Giants.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the trending belief is that the league is not as high on Sanders as one would think if he were to be a top pick.
"I’m having a really hard time finding coaches or scouts who believe Sanders is a first-round talent. This, by the way, is separate from any issue anyone has with his personality. Those questions exist, but lots of teams have made exceptions in that department in the past to take on guys with special talents," Breer said.
"The problem seems to be that too many folks don’t think Sanders has those types of gifts. What I keep hearing—and this has nothing to do with anyone having some personal issue with Sanders, or looking for him to fall in the draft so they can draft him—is that he isn’t a great athlete on tape, doesn’t have exceptional arm talent, and too often does things that simply won’t translate to the NFL game."
Ensure you follow along with us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley
Please go ahead and tell us your thoughts when you go and like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.