Did Superstar DT Forecast Jaguars' Top Pick?
The Mason Graham and Jacksonville Jaguars smoke isn't dying down ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Instead, it is heating up.
In a workout video posted by pass-rush specialist and coach Brandon Jordan that has since-been deleted on X, the Michigan Wolverines star could be seen going through drills in what certainly appears to be a Jaguars-branded shirt.
The shirt in question can also be seen here.
How much this means depends on one's perception, but at the very least it seems like Graham is at least comfortable with the idea of being a Jaguar. This is not the first time a player has worn Jaguars gear during the pre-draft process, either; K'Lavon Chaisson did in workouts in 2020 before being drafted in the first-round.
With that said, this doesn't indicate the level of interest the Jaguars may have in Graham. It is logical to assume the star defensive tackle will be a top option for the Jaguars when it comes to the No. 5 pick, but it is also just as fair to assume the Jaguars understand they have other options.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen himself said earlier this year at the annual league meetings that he has faith in the Jaguars' defensive line thanks to their host of former first-round picks, while Coen did also note they would want to bring competition to the defensive line.
“Yeah, I think ultimately, you’re looking to add some competition in there. We’ve got some really good players down there," Coen said.
"I think we’ve got three first-rounders on our defensive line currently. Three guys that are going to have some good years, hopefully. They’re hoping to elevate that room. We’ll continue to evaluate it, but absolutely, you’re looking to add somebody to the D-line however that thing plays out, inside or outside.”
We will find out in a little over a week what direction the Jaguars will go in when it comes to the draft's fifth pick. But for now, the speculation surrounding the Jaguars and Graham will continue to swirl.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will kick off from Green Bay on April 24. The Jaguars hold 10 picks in the draft.
