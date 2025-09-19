Jaguar Report

3 Biggest Storylines Ahead Of Jaguars vs. Texans: Al-Shaair's Return

What are the biggest storylines this weekend when the Houston Texans visit the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium?

John Shipley

Dec 1, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) reacts after being ejected against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will hit the field on Sunday in a game that will surely have plenty of emotions behind it.

For the first time since starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence was knocked out of the game with a concussion and a brawl followed, the Texans will make their return to EverBank Stadium.

So, what are the biggest storylines between the Jaguars and Texans entering Week 3? We break it down below.

Azeez Al-Shaair's Return

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) on the sideline during the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This is the obvious one. Emotions flared in a big way last year when a hit from Al-Shaair to the head of Lawrence on a scramble landed Lawrence in concussion protocol, leading to multiple brawls and an eventual suspension for Al-Shaair. Both sides have downplayed the return of the Texans' starting linebacker, which makes sense considering half the Jaguars' roster has changed since that day. However, that does not mean this won't be the focus of the game for many.

"I think we are worried about this year. Obviously, we want to go out there and beat the Texans, and we're going to go and do everything that we can to do that, but we're worried about this year, and that's it," Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange said this week from the locker room.

Brian Thomas Jr's Bounce-Back

A pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) sails long against Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Texans held off the Jaguars 23-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Outside of Al-Shaair, most eyes will be on Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. The star pass-catcher has had a slower start to the season than anyone could have expected, with his Week 2 performance against the Bengals serving as likely the worst game of his young career. How Thomas handles the adversity -- and the physical nature of the Texans' secondary -- will be telling.

“Just like anybody on this team, nobody was pleased with the outcome and we had some good conversations, really good conversations and everybody was frustrated, but at the end of the day, he's got a great opportunity to bounce back, as does the rest of our team and feel really confident about that," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said this week.

Can Jaguars Continue Stroud's Struggles

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Out of 34 qualifying quarterbacks, CJ Stroud currently ranks No. 27 in EPA/Dropback per NFL Pro. The move to first-year offensive coordinator Nick Caley has not yet been a positive one for Stroud and the Texans' offense, and the Jaguars need to make sure they continue to take advantage of it. There isn't much tape on the scheme but, hey, there isn't much on the tape on the Jaguars' defensive scheme either.

“Yeah, probably similar to us where, two games to go on us, two games of them and you just try and get the information as it's coming," defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said this week. "They played Monday night and try and do the best job you can, figuring out what they're doing in all the different situations. So, we're probably in similar situations offensively and defensively, the both of us.”

JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.