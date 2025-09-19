3 Biggest Storylines Ahead Of Jaguars vs. Texans: Al-Shaair's Return
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will hit the field on Sunday in a game that will surely have plenty of emotions behind it.
For the first time since starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence was knocked out of the game with a concussion and a brawl followed, the Texans will make their return to EverBank Stadium.
So, what are the biggest storylines between the Jaguars and Texans entering Week 3? We break it down below.
Azeez Al-Shaair's Return
This is the obvious one. Emotions flared in a big way last year when a hit from Al-Shaair to the head of Lawrence on a scramble landed Lawrence in concussion protocol, leading to multiple brawls and an eventual suspension for Al-Shaair. Both sides have downplayed the return of the Texans' starting linebacker, which makes sense considering half the Jaguars' roster has changed since that day. However, that does not mean this won't be the focus of the game for many.
"I think we are worried about this year. Obviously, we want to go out there and beat the Texans, and we're going to go and do everything that we can to do that, but we're worried about this year, and that's it," Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange said this week from the locker room.
Brian Thomas Jr's Bounce-Back
Outside of Al-Shaair, most eyes will be on Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. The star pass-catcher has had a slower start to the season than anyone could have expected, with his Week 2 performance against the Bengals serving as likely the worst game of his young career. How Thomas handles the adversity -- and the physical nature of the Texans' secondary -- will be telling.
“Just like anybody on this team, nobody was pleased with the outcome and we had some good conversations, really good conversations and everybody was frustrated, but at the end of the day, he's got a great opportunity to bounce back, as does the rest of our team and feel really confident about that," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said this week.
Can Jaguars Continue Stroud's Struggles
Out of 34 qualifying quarterbacks, CJ Stroud currently ranks No. 27 in EPA/Dropback per NFL Pro. The move to first-year offensive coordinator Nick Caley has not yet been a positive one for Stroud and the Texans' offense, and the Jaguars need to make sure they continue to take advantage of it. There isn't much tape on the scheme but, hey, there isn't much on the tape on the Jaguars' defensive scheme either.
“Yeah, probably similar to us where, two games to go on us, two games of them and you just try and get the information as it's coming," defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said this week. "They played Monday night and try and do the best job you can, figuring out what they're doing in all the different situations. So, we're probably in similar situations offensively and defensively, the both of us.”
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and keep track with all of our updates on the Jaguars' storylines throughout the 2025 season.
Please let us know your thoughts on these Week 3 storylines versus the Texans when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.