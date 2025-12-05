The Ideal Situation Facing the Jaguars, AFC South in Week 14

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have their biggest test of the season just a few days away.

In Week 14 the Jaguars will host the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium to determine who will enter the last month of the season leading the division, and who will be lagging behind in the playoff push. But for the Jaguars, Colts, and even the Houston Texans, there is one Week 14 scenario where they all can win.

AFC South Picture Perfect Scenario

While only one of the Colts or Jaguars will be leading the AFC South at the end of the day, there is a chance the AFC's deepest 2025 division could have all three teams still firmly in the playoff mix.

"As it so happens, no AFC division has more at stake in Week 14 than the South, which could emerge from this weekend's chaos with a new clubhouse leader and three members in postseason position," said NFL.com's Ali Bhanpuri.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen smiles to the crowd as he walks of the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"Lot of moving parts here, so bear with me. Assuming Colts-Jags doesn't end in a tie, then: If the Texans win at Kansas City on Sunday, they will end the week in possession of at least the seventh seed. If both the Chargers (at Eagles) and Bills (vs. Bengals) also win, then the loser of Colts-Jaguars exits the playoff picture entirely," he said.

" If the Texans win and either the Chargers or Bills lose, then Houston, Indy and Jacksonville would all be in possession of postseason slots entering Week 15. If the Texans win and both the Chargers and Bills lose, then not only are all three AFC South teams in the picture, but Houston would jump up to the No. 5 seed, with the loser of Colts-Jags falling to No. 7."

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans shake hands after the game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

In short, the Jaguars still can control their own destiny whatever the result of Sunday is. It would take some help, but Sunday's game -- as big as it is -- is not exactly do-or-die, either.

“I think that we all kind of know what's riding on these kind of games. Division games in December. The season doesn't end one way or the other on Sunday. It's our next opportunity against a very quality opponent that also just happens to be in our division and we we're all fighting for it," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said earlier this week.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"We're all fighting to stay up there and to compete each week to give yourself a chance at the end of the year. But your ops are starting to get a little bit smaller. The windows starting to close in terms of opportunities on Sundays. Our players work really hard from all year round for these opportunities on Sunday. And to know that as you get into December, well you're only getting so many more of these ops, we're going to practice a whole heck of a lot more than we're going to play ultimately. So, taking advantage of the ops that are here and hey, we’ve got to go seize the moment as well.”

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.