3 Bold Predictions For Jaguars vs. Texans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have an ultra-important AFC South contest this Sunday, with the Jaguars hosting an emotionally charged rematch with the Houston Texans.
Each week during the season, we will go over a handful of bold predictions on the Jaguars and their opponents. With this in mind, here are our three bold predictions for the Jaguars in their AFC South opener vs. the Texans.
Josh Hines Allen Records 7+ Pressures
To put it simply, Josh Hines-Allen has been the Jaguars' secret weapon against the Texans over the years -- especially since CJ Stroud has become quarterback. In Hines-Allen's last four meetings against the Texans, he has recorded a combined 27 pressures and 3.5 sacks, oftentimes looking like the most dominant player on either side during the matchup.
The Texans are slated to start either Cam Robinson or rookie Aireontae Ersery at left tackle, either of whom would be a positive matchup for Hines-Allen. We predict Hines-Allen will have another big game from a pressure standpoint, which has been a key factor to the Jaguars' league-leading six takeaways.
Parker Washington Leads Team in Receiving
The most efficient and productive receiver for the Jaguars throughout the entirety of training camp was third-year receiver Parker Washington. Through the first two weeks of the season, that trend has continued as Washington has excelled in a reduced role and sample size compared to Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter, and Dyami Brown.
With the level of physicality the Texans' defense plays with and the high level of consistency Washington has shown for months now, I believe he will be a bigger part of the game plan. And even if he isn't, I think Trevor Lawrence will still find him enough times to make him the most productive wideout on the day.
Jaguars Allow Just 1 Sack
The Texans have two elite edge rushers in Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, making Sunday a big matchup for left tackle Walker Little and right tackle Anton Harrison. The Texans are No. 13 in pressure rate but No. 7 in sack rate, and any line they face is at danger of falling victim to sacks at a high clip.
With that said, Harrison allowed just two pressures in two games against the Texans last year and has had success against Anderson in the past. Add in Liam Coen's scheme and ability to get the ball out of danger quickly, and I think Lawrence goes relatively untouched yet again on Sunday.
