Is the Jaguars Receivers Room Rounded Out Enough in 2025?
You can't have Kool without the Gang, Gladys Knight without the Pips, Huey Lewis sans the News, Florence minus the Machine, and a Disco without Panic.
In football, it's always important for any offense to have a balanced group of receivers, to spread the ball around and take the onus off of one superstar. So, a stable of wideouts needs to be well rounded without one main cog getting all the attention. HC Liam Coen and OC Grant Udinski are constructing a room of wideouts that are well-rounded and Jaguars On SI Beat Writer John Shipley discussed what that room will look like on a recent podcast.
"I had five wide receivers making it, though you very well could see six be the minimum here, just because you know Travis [Hunter] on there playing both ways, you know you gotta maybe want some added depth at the wide receiver position, but I had Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter, Dyami Brown, Parker Washington and Trenton Irwin making it."
"I had Irwin making it because he has a leg up in terms of special teams value. I know people hate hearing it. They hated hearing it when I said it over and over again when I projected Tim Jones to make the 53-Man Roster. But if you're the No. 5, No. 6 receiver, your value is on special teams. The odds of you getting on the field without injury are low, and as a result, to justify, you know, they're placed on the roster. Travis Hunter is not gonna play on special teams. Brian Thomas Jr. is not gonna play on special teams. Dyami Brown is not gonna play any and you're not asking those guys to do it. So you have to ask somebody to do so that's really why I had Trenton Irwin," Shipley said.
"Joshua Cephus, Eli Pancol, both stood out over the course of the offseason program. I think that they will definitely fight for that. I think if they give out six receiver spots, though, it'll probably be out between those seven guys. Some interesting names for the Jaguars this time around. You know, in the wide receiver room, especially when you get past the clear three starters, you can even say maybe the clear top four guys, because Parker Washington just looks like he's entrenched, etc. But overall, you know, you see a group that needs some rounding out."
Brian Thomas Jr. is a true No. 1 in Liam Coen's offense. The big question is how much of a superstar Travis Hunter will be catching passes without being watered down by playing both ways at the highest of levels. Dyami Brown and Parker Washington will be complimentary pieces, but the back of the room is merely special teams guys. The Jags don't have a front man that drowns out the rest of the room, but they could use a couple more high-profile voices in the band.
