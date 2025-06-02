Is Parker Washington An Ideal No. 4 WR for Jaguars?
The Jacksonville Jaguars offense will be an emphasis of improvement this offseason and regular season as the team looks to evolve under head coach Liam Coen. The team has made several additions and improvements to their offense via general manager James Gladstone through the draft and free agency.
There seems to be a trend with the direction the Jaguars have gone with roster improvement this offseason. They have done a good job of constructing their offense to fit with what Coen will want to do in his McVay-like system while also adding depth and quality talent to a defense that finished next-to-last in yards per game allowed last season.
Overall, this team improved on the roster, and potentially among the coaching staff and front office.
Jacksonville's skill players will be improved this season with the additions of Dyami Brown from the Commanders and second overall draft choice Travis Hunter. They will be joining young sensation Brian Thomas Jr. to form a wide receiver room that could make some noise in 2025, which could turn the fortunes for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
One of the key players in this skill position group is Parker Washington, the former Day 3 draft selection in 2023 that should see a sizable role in the offense.
After Christian Kirk broke his collarbone, the former Penn State wideout started the final six games where he caught 22 of 33 targets for 272 yards and three touchdowns, which would've averaged in a 62-771-9 average ratio, according to Pro Football Reference.
Washington was also a key special teams return man and will likely do so again this season. Last year, he had a 96-yard punt return touchdown against the Patriots in London. However, with these new additions, Washington figures to be a key piece of the depth chart and still has a bright long-term future on the roster.
The biggest question with Washington is his ability to be an effective perimeter blocker in the run game, a key requisite for McVay-principled offenses. He's sufficient, at best, but provides reliable hands and route-running ability that is crucial from the slot or outside, especially with option routes sprinkled in plenty.
Washington is the ideal No. 4 wideout for the Jaguars offense and when called upon, he can be a reliable target in the passing game for Lawrence and Coen.
