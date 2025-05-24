3 Toughest Quarterbacks Jaguars Will Face in 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars enter the 2025 season with plenty of hope and optimism within the organization as the team begins a new era under head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. Contrary to popular belief, the Jaguars offer a steady amount of talent that could get the team back into postseason contention quickly.
Jacksonville will be getting the tough portion of the season out of the way to start, with matchups against several postseason contenders after opening up Week 1 at home against Carolina. After that, it could be smooth sailing from there.
However, they will have to defend against these three terrific quarterbacks. Let's take a look at three of their toughest signal-callers they will face in 2025.
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Based on pure talent, this is likely the toughest quarterback the Jaguars will face all season. Mahomes is the best quarterback on the planet, bar none, and is always a challenge every chance he gets to toss the pigskin.
Mahomes will be coming to town for a Monday night bout in Jacksonville in what will be their biggest game of the year. Anthony Campanile will need to call the best game as a defensive coordinator to this point. This will be a difficult matchup for the Jaguars and limiting Mahomes opportunities is the only they could defeat him.
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
At his best, Burrow is the closet thing the NFL has to Tom Brady but is significantly more mobile and nimble than the greatest of all time. The former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 draft pick has the ceiling of a Top 2 passer in the NFL due to his outstanding combination of accuracy, timing, anticipation, football intelligence, and pocket awareness.
Burrow is generally a tough outing for any defense but he will be one in Week 2 with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins recently getting contract extensions. Burrow will be difficult, but it's the playmakers the Jaguars should be worried about in this contest.
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
The Rams are a young, talented roster that is led by the veteran passer Stafford. Despite getting closer to Father Time, Stafford has performed at a high level for three of the last four years. His arm talent and veteran savviness make him an obstacle for plenty of opposing defenses.
Stafford will have Puka Nacua and Davante Adams at his disposal. This gives him a lot of freedom to do what he wants in the passing game. Campanile will be in for a challenge in London against the Rams passing attack.
