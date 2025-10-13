Jaguars' Patrick Mekari Offers Blunt Assessment of Offensive Line
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars right guard Patrick Mekari spoke to the media on Monday about the offensive line struggles vs. the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday's 20-12 loss, and we were there for it all.
Q: On how the offensive line can improve on the performance last week?
Mekari: “Yeah, it's definitely a good learning experience for us. The tape's out there, so it's something that we’ve got to work on and get back to the fundamentals and be on top of our cues with that. And it's also kind of just staying out of those positions too, and clicking has an offense, not making so many mistakes so we could help each other out not being in that position as well.”
Q: On if it is best to ‘flush’ a poor performance like Sunday?
Mekari: “Yeah, I don't know. You definitely flush it at some point, but we got to look at it, take accountability for it. Definitely learn and grow from it and once those have been set in place, then I think you flush it and you move on. So, watch the film today. Correct the stuff that needs to be corrected, practice at it this week, and then not make the same mistakes, focus on the Rams, get better.”
Q: On why the mistakes may have come back and how to rectify that for the offensive line?
Mekari: “Why it came back, I'm not sure. I thought we had to get a good week of practice. It's just the small assignments, small detail stuff that maybe in the big moment, the big picture gets overlooked but I think if we just focus on the small things, the big picture kind of becomes easy. We don't have to focus on the big picture, it will just come to us. But yeah, too many penalties just kept beating ourselves and it's hard enough to beat another NFL opponent, but if they're trying to beat us and we beat ourselves, it's too many uphill battles.”
