Why Jaguars' Versatile Van Lanen Has Been Key to Team's Success

The Jacksonville Jaguars face off against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, looking for their third win in a row and continued improvement in the AFC standings, in hot pursuit of first place in the AFC South.

Jacksonville has won three of its last four games despite injuries along the offensive line at one point or another. Walker Little and Anton Harrison have all missed action during games or entirely during this time span. Right guard Patrick Mekari is out this week against the Titans with a concussion, as Harrison slots back into right tackle, with this versatile offensive lineman becoming key once more to the team's success.

Cole Van Lanen: Mr. Versatile

Starting in Mekari's place is fifth-year player and offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, who has seen snaps at essentially every spot along the front five. Offensive coordinator Grant Udinski has overseen his growth and maturity into a quality depth piece up front, giving the Jaguars options for who to play at what spot when a player goes down.

Udinski spoke to reporters on Thursday, mentioning Van Lanen's dynamic ability while explaining the struggles he had gone through against the Cardinals, plus the difficulties of playing either end of the offensive line.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"He's been great. We talked about it last week. He was going center, guard, tackle, left tackle, right tackle. There are certainly plays in the game from last week that he probably wants back, that we all want back. Every guy's got those," Udinski said. "But for him to go out there and do what he did and be able to play different positions, communicate with different guys, different schemes, different blocks, it's totally a different fit of some of those blocks, even from left to right."

Muscle memory can cause issues for any player, especially an offensive lineman who is forced to play multiple positions along the front. Van Lanen has shown it doesn't affect him as much, showcasing terrific technical ability both psychologically and physically, as Udinski explains.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (70) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"[The] combination between a guard and a tackle might be the same combination on paper, but the actual mechanics of fitting up with my left shoulder as opposed to my right shoulder is a totally different feel for those guys," Udinski said. "So, for him to do that week in and week out is another area, I know I've said impressive with those backs, he would fall into that same category."

Van Lanen will look to help the Jaguars rushing attack and the protection of quarterback Trevor Lawrence at right guard against the Titans on Sunday.

