How Jaguars' Cole Van Lanen Prepares for Unbelievable Task

The NFL has become a versatile league. Every team across the league has one versatile star defender or offensive player on its roster, hoping to create mismatches in any phase.

With injuries along the offensive line in the last month, the Jacksonville Jaguars have had to lean on backup lineman Cole Van Lanen at every position up front except center. He was thrust into the starting lineup again this past weekend as right guard Patrick Mekari missed time with an injury, going toe to toe against the Tennessee Titans' top star, Jeffrey Simmons.

Following Sunday's win, Van Lanen spoke about his role and the challenges of playing multiple positions to reporters on Monday.

Van Lanen's versatile value

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little (39) celebrates a field goal with offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (70) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Van Lanen started his career with the Green Bay Packers in 2021 as a sixth-round selection from Wisconsin, practicing across the formation while he remained on the practice squad. He was traded in 2022 to the Jaguars and has since transitioned from guard to tackle. For many reasons, Van Lanen emblodens the "intangibly rich" traits that the team seeks in their players.

"I just kind of, throughout my career, I've been put in those situations and with this new staff, that was something I harped on. No matter what it takes to see the field, I'll do whatever it takes for this team, if that's inside, outside, whatever that takes," Van Lanen said. "It's kind of just evolved into that. I take a lot of pride in it and it is challenging, but at the same time I've had reps in all these positions in the past and at the end of the day, it's playing football."

Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Line Coach Shaun Sarrett coaches Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen (70) during the fourth organized team activity at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Tuesday, May 27, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When asked about the challenges of playing multiple spots along the offensive line, Van Lanen discussed the preparation challenges of being a starter in a specific role versus practicing as a backup and working across the formation. It is a similar challenge many backups go through, as does rookie Wyatt Milum, who has seen action at almost every spot since the preseason.

"I think the preparation part of it, there's definitely a different type of load when it comes to that, compared to starting, honing in on your role, who you're going to be going against," Van Lanen explained. "When you're a backup, especially a backup at every position, you really can't just study one spot.

"You’ve truly got to understand and know everywhere along the line. They've had me play some center here. That's really helped me with the playbook too because I feel everything starts from the center spot. And if you can learn it that way, it really helps you at every spot on the line."

