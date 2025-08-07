Jaguars' Brenton Strange Reflects on Growing Role
It wasn't too long ago that Evan Engram and Luke Farrell were considered the top two players at tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars. This time last season, the two were projected to have a serious role on offense before anyone anticipated the disastrous collapse that led to a new regime.
Now, the backup to these two long-gone players is the unquestioned starter at tight end, with a role much larger than he ever anticipated.
Brenton Strange discusses his different role in the Jaguars offense
Third-year tight end and former Penn State standout Brenton Strange is the Jaguars' No. 1 player at the position. They didn't bring anyone to compete with him, nor did they keep Engram to form a one-two punch. It turns out the team is high enough on him to make him an incumbent player heading into the season.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence gave high praise to Strange: "I love Brenton, man. I’ve always loved how he plays."
Strange had a chance on Wednesday to talk about his new, yet different role in the Jacksonville offense under head coach Liam Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski. As one of the key players in a high-ceiling skill position group, Strange doesn't see much of a difference in his role, considering he played in it for a decent chunk of 2024.
“Honestly, from a playing aspect, I don't think it's much different because obviously, Evan [Engram] was down last year for a lot of games," Strange explained. "I had to take on that role, but it was different.
"I was in and out of it, and when you're in and out of it, obviously, the reps are different. The roles are different. What you're going to be asked to do in the game plan is different, so that changed
week-to-week."
Strange admitted the changes of his role throughout last season, with Engram in and out of the lineup, messed with him just as he started getting a feel for things and his preparation.
"It kind of messed with me a little bit last year, just trying to understand and feel my way and trying to always prepare," Strange said.
However, Strange thanked his former coaches at Penn State for teaching and preparing him like he would be a starter for the week. "And I think that that paid off for me last year. No matter if I was a starter or whatever it was last year, that's how I always prepare."
Strange said stepping in as a starter last year has helped him prepare for his new role in the Jaguars' offense. He sits in his locker and visualizes what he is going to do with each play by looking through the call sheet, and at times, he has made plays on a few of those calls during training camp.
"It does kind of sound a little self-centered, but look yourself up on the Internet and watch yourself making the plays," Strange said. "Everybody has their own way of getting themselves into that mode, and visualization is one way that I do it.”
