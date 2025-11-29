Jaguars Mailbag on Trevor Lawrence, Liam Coen and More

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars face another big test in Week 13, drawing their bitter rivals in the form of the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

Throughout the season, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This week, we take questions on the Jaguars' battle with the Titans , Trevor Lawrence, and more.

Q: What would a Washington or a Strange extension look like?

A: Good question. Each is eligible after this season ends, and the Jaguars should be all for keeping both around long-term. There likely shouldn't be much of a rush to do either deal because getting that cheap final year of the rookie deals could be big.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

KaVontae Turpin in Dallas has had similar numbers to Washington as a returner and receiver and he got a three-year, $13.5 million deal with $5 million in guarantees. I would offer Washington closer to three-years, $16 million with $7.5 million in gurantees.

If Strange has another good year next year, I think he could get a four-year, $50 million deal like Jake Feguson got. If you want to pay him early, something north of the three years, $21 million John Bates got would make sense.

Q: What happened to the deep ball under Coen!

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A few things go into it. First, the facts: the Jaguars rank No. 26 in EPA/Play on passes of 20 air yards or more as an offense. They ranked No. 21 in 2024, No. 13 in 2023, and No. 20 in 2022. So besides the 2023 season, this is closer to where the Jaguars' deep game has always been during the Trevor Lawrence era. A lack of field-stretching options was a major factor in 2022, Calvin Ridley was a boon in 2023, and then the Mac Jones starts dinged the Jaguars' numbers last season.

For this year, I think it is a mix of things. Lawrence has seemingly gone cold in terms of efficiency on deep passes, and there has also been a lack of downfield options;. Brian Thomas Jr. is their best downfield receiver but he has obviously had a rough season. Travis Hunter got very few outside reps. It was not an offense built for the long ball without Thomas. But also ... Tampa was No. 19 on these plays in 2024. Far from dominant.

Q: Are we overrating stats and analytics with 16? Wins aren’t a qb stat but if he gets his 3rd winning season in a row (for this franchise) with a mediocre defense, o line, receiving corps, and run game each year, that has to speak for something.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I think Trevor Lawrence has been a big reason for several of those seven wins. He is also the reason some of them have come down to the wire. I think two 9-8 seasons and this season so far sums up what the Jaguars have gotten from Lawrence. Far from bad, but should likely still be better.

Q: What are the jags doing differently to get more pressure? Is it really just the young guys stepping up?

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I really think the additional pass-rush snaps for Dennis Gardeck and Danny Striggow have been a big reason. They have the juice off the edge the Jaguars were not getting from the pass-rush rotation early on in the season. They have also faced two really bad offensive lines, though, so that has to factor in.

Q: Do you think this team re-signs Devin Lloyd ?

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Great question. The injury in the middle of his stellar run didn't help, but he has put some good things on tape since returning. If he finshes the season at this rate, then yes, I think so. And yes, it will be expensive.

Q: How did the AFC South become #fun?

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans shake hands after the game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The quality of the coaches! There are no Gus Bradley, Ken Whisenhunt-level coaches once Brian Callahan got fired. Three really good head coaches in Liam Coen, DeMeco Ryans, and Shane Steichen are a great way to reset a division.

Q: On the Trevor sack/fumble and cards defensive td, was strange supposed to release or hold the block? Seen a few people say coen addressed this play but haven’t found it.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Walter Nolen III (97) recovers a fumble for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I will always tell you when I do not know, and this is one of those cases. I do not know the answer. My best guess? They do a lot of chip releases, so I think that.

Q: With coen’s offense this year, you hear Trevor nearly every time with “we’re good” and then snapping it. I understand that he’s saying the play they have doesn’t need to be canned. However, it seems like the defense would know when they hear that that the snap is imminent and no chance of using the cadence to draw them offsides. What am I missing?

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) closes in for a sack on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Good question. I think what we hear sometimes on the mics is not always the full picture, though. I would imagine the Jaguars have plenty of dummy calls and different ways to call their cadences.

Q: I know we are a bit over halfway through the year, but do you think Trevor’s stats in the last 6 games will be better, worse, or similar than his first 11?

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I would imagine similar. Maybe a bit better because they play three games against really bad teams, but I think this season more or less is what it is at this point when it comes to Lawrence and his production.

