How Liam Coen, Brenton Strange Felt About Tight End's Return

The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't have the most fruitful offensive performance against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12, but they did get some encouraging individual performances. Despite the defense clamping down on the ground game down the stretch, Travis Etienne Jr. finished with 116 total yards and a touchdown on 18 touches.



Jakobi Meyers found the end zone for the first time with the Jaguars, along with three other catches for 50 yards in all. Parker Washington continued his impressive season with five receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown, adding in a 43-yard punt return for good measure.



Jacksonville's leading receiver in Arizona was Brenton Strange, though. He didn't waste any time showing why the team and its fans missed him so much during his five-game stint on IR. He immediately proved his impact for the Jaguars, as well as showed off that he's fully recovered from his hip and quadriceps injuries that knocked him out for six weeks.



Brenton Strange is back



Brenton Strange grabbed five catches for 93 yards in his first game back for the Jacksonville Jaguars, reeling in all of his targets from Trevor Lawrence. He also made some big blocks for the rushing attack, as usual. Jacksonville media asked him how he was able to get going so quickly after a lengthy furlough:



"I think we had a good game plan to put me in position to do that, and just went out there and executed the plays. So, I’m happy that they called the plays, I’m happy that the plays worked out, and just got to keep going, keep making it happen."



Head Coach Liam Coen was understandably thrilled with his tight end's fast start, but he was even happier about a different aspect of his first game back:



"The goal was — you know what he typically looks like coming out of games. Like the Wounded Warrior... coming out of most games because of how hard he plays, because of what he lays on the line. And so, to get him back involved, almost have a hundred yards receiving, but not walk out of the game like Frankenstein, if you will. It was a huge deal for us because just getting him the confidence, getting him involved, feeling his presence, impacting the game, but also coming out of it not with any setbacks. I think that was the goal coming out of this game.”

