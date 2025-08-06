Jaguars' Lawrence has High Praise for Brenton Strange
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence may seem immune to pressure, but he understands the 2025 season will be his biggest yet as he looks to prove to the football world that he is one of the best in the sport. Under head coach Liam Coen and a new offensive system, he has the chance to do so.
However, he'll need help to get there, as all quarterbacks do. That is why the Jaguars will lean on several key offensive skill players, including their starting tight end.
Brenton Strange will be a key player in the Jaguars offense
Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange enters his third year as the unquestioned starter at his position after the team gave him little competition for the top spot. With much of the battles for the No. 2 and No. 3 tight end slots behind him, Strange will now be a fixture in the offense.
He could also become a top target for Lawrence, who has witnessed his growth firsthand. In training camp, he has seen Strange develop into a reliable pass-catcher and run blocker. As the players on their side of the ball continue to get more comfortable in Coen's system, Lawrence and Strange are on the same page.
"I think the same thing: more comfortable in the offense, playing faster, understanding what we’re doing. That’s for all of us," Lawrence said.
Lawrence said that seeing Strange as a quicker player, getting him targets, and feeling comfortable seeing him being where he wants him to be gives him a good feeling. This could help the offense and player-to-player chemistry overall.
"Me seeing him quicker, getting the ball to him in some different scenarios, where maybe in the spring I was not dishing it to him, getting backsided or doing whatever," Lawrence said. "I think getting more comfortable seeing him in different spots in this scheme and knowing what to expect, how he’s going to run certain routes.
"I love Brenton, man. I’ve always loved how he plays."
Lawrence praised Strange for his qualities as a player, such as his physicality, blocking ability, route running, run-after-catch skills, and much more. It is becoming clearer why the Jaguars were high on Strange this offseason, with very little noise about adding a complementary player alongside him.
"He plays really hard, he’s a really good blocker, and then what he can do in space, too. He doesn’t get enough credit for how good of a route runner he is," Lawrence said. "Very physical, great after the catch. So, he’s going to be a problem for us.”
The fifth-year quarterback, who is making $55 million on an annual basis, believes Strange will have a bigger role with Evan Engram's departure. Lawrence calls the tight end position a crazy one, saying the guys that play the spot are 'beasts'.
"Physical, then they go run 50 yards down the field and come back, and then block a D-end," Lawrence said. "It’s hard to do, and he’s done it at a high level.”
Yes, it is a crazy position to play. Thankfully, Lawrence seems to be happy with who he has playing there in a year that will be critical for all parties involved.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley for the latest on Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.