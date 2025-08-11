How Trevor Lawrence's First Drive Liam Coen's Offense Went
In the classic 1989 sports movie "Major League", Bob Uecker as play-by-play man Harry Doyle uttered one of his many iconic lines, "A lotta people say you can tell how the season's gonna go by the first hitter of the year." For everybody involved with Jacksonville Jaguars' Football, all eyes were on the first drive. QB Trevor Lawrence commented on the first series of the Liam Coen era in the 2025 preseason opener.
Lawrence on Saturday's first drive
"It's good to get back out there," said Lawrence. "Just to be a live-game setting, felt good. Felt good to be back out there. Some stuff to clean up operationally. A couple of penalties, especially our drive to start the game. Got behind the sticks early, first play, obviously, a penalty, and then got in first or second and long with the later penalty of the drive."
"So, some of that stuff to clean up, setting us back a little bit, having to get back on track," continued Trevor. "But I thought there was some good stuff out there. Like always, like I said, there will
be a lot of stuff to learn from the tape, and we'll learn from it."
Lawrence on if that first drive enough to get his feet wet and get back in the flow of things
"Yeah, it's like these games, you know you're not going to play much. It's kind of like you get in a rhythm or you want to get in a rhythm, but it's just so short. It's hard to get a flow. It would have been nice to -- obviously, once you get out there and get playing, you want to keep going, but I think they're doing the right thing, being smart, keeping guys healthy. But it was good just to see the offense go in a real game setting, live."
But Lawrence still noticed mistakes that aren't always seen in practice getting magnified
"Protection, run game, finishing and then obviously all the procedures and penalties. You
get out there, all that stuff is magnified. All the little mistakes that sometimes aren't always
caught in practice because we don't always have a full official deal. So, I think that was a
good thing for us to see like, hey, this stuff is critical and can set a drive back if you have a
big penalty and playing behind the chains."
The Jaguars have plenty to work on in practice before the September 8 opener at EverBank vs. Carolina, and they know it. But if the first drive is indicative of the success of the season, it won't be the storybook ending that the fictional Doyle enjoyed for the Cleveland Indians in the movies.
