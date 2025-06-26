Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence's Touchdown Potential Under Liam Coen
Except for the fans in "The City of Brotherly Love", Offseason is the season of hope in every NFL locale. It's always a time for predictions, and even the worst teams still have optimistic soothsayers proclaiming better things coming up. As is the case in Duval, and recurring theme is a resurgence in fortune for QB Trevor Lawrence.
On a recent episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, John Shipley made a bold prediction for Trevor Lawrence in 2025. While the fifth-year quarterback hasn't come close to the mark predicted in the show in his first four seasons, it's conceivable when you think about the expected rise in production for the offense in a new scheme.
"I think Trevor Lawrence will throw 35 touchdown passes this season," Shipley prognosticated. "Trevor Lawrence has never been a high-volume touchdown pass guy in the NFL, and only threw, I think, 12-to-13 as a rookie, threw a good bit more in his second year (25). But still, by like elite quarterback standards, nothing earth-shattering. His career high for touchdown passes in a season is just 25. In two of his four seasons, he's failed to get into the teens in passing touchdowns. So it's always kind of been a thing with him."
A lack of touchdown passes isn't such of an indictment when it's noted that No. 16 took four trips to the end zone on the ground, and the running backs added 13 themselves. Shipley recalled the playcalling while looking back two seasons.
"I remember, like during the 2023 season, they'd get so many one-yard rushing touchdowns from Travis Etienne. And I think, yeah, it would've been a good time to boost the numbers a little bit, you know, maybe, quote-unquote, fudge them, you know, just put more on the stat sheet for the stat sheet watchers."
"Look at [HC] Liam Cohen and his offensive scheme. He knows what the quarterback position is about, and I believe that he also knows what this year is all about when it comes to the perception of his quarterback and his ability to develop him. So when they get into those two, [and] one-yard-to-go situations, I'm not sure how often this year they will, or should, just hand it off. I think that they'll give Trevor Lawrence some of those. [Tampa's] Baker Mayfield had, you know, quite a few touchdowns that were only a couple of yards long. I think that is one big step toward giving Lawrence those numbers."
Shipley summed it all up in his close by listing the ingredients that Chef Lawrence has at his disposal to add to the recipe created by Coen.
"Then just looking at his weapons, [WR] Brian Thomas Jr., [WR/DB] Travis Hunter, [TE] Brenton Strange are on the upswing. I think the [WR] Dyami Brown is a solid, functional player a No. 3 receiver. He had a really good off season program. Put all this together. And I think, you know, all the stars are aligned for Trevor Lawrence to finally have a big year in terms of touchdowns."
By adding the talents of the rookie Hunter and the free agent Brown to an arsenal that includes incumbents BTJ and the TE Strange, there's no reason to think that revor Lawrence can't emulate the success of Mayfield with Coen by his side.