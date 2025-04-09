Jaguars Predicted to Take Uniquely Bold Approach to NFL Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars face a critical offseason after making sweeping front office and coaching staff changes. Two consecutive disappointing seasons have led the Jaguars to turn over a new leaf and start completely over. They hope the decision pays immediate dividends.
Jacksonville aims to turn the page from their 4-13 campaign in which everything that could go wrong went wrong. After a productive draft haul brought budding wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. to Jacksonville last offseason, Jacksonville desperately needs another successful draft haul.
Sterling Xie of the Pro Football Network recently released bold NFL Draft predictions for every team in the National Football League. After most of the Jaguars' attention in free agency was on the offensive side of the ball, Xie projects them to focus on defense in the draft.
"In the first three rounds, the Jacksonville Jaguars hold picks No. 5, 36, 70, and 88. While they could use offensive line help and another possession receiver after losing Christian Kirk and Evan Engram this offseason, the defense is in even more dire need of help," Xie said.
"Jacksonville finished with the 31st-ranked defense in 2024 in PFSN's Defense+ metric, ahead of only the historically inept [Carolina] Panthers. The Jaguars need help in both the pass-rush department and in the secondary. Specifically, the deep defensive tackle class could be a huge boon for the Jaguars.
"Double-dipping with a combination like Michigan’s Mason Graham at fifth overall and Texas’ Alfred Collins in the third round could give the Jaguars their combination in the middle for years to come."
Xie noted that the Jaguars should do all they can to foster a competitive internal environment if they hope to become a more competitive team on Sundays. If they cannot do so in free agency, Xie believes they could make this happen by adding to their group of cornerbacks via trade.
"And while the Jaguars will likely give second-year pro Jarrian Jones a chance to start at cornerback, he shouldn’t just win the job unchallenged. Barring a trade for a veteran like Jaire Alexander or Jamel Dean, the Jaguars could add competition for the starting job across from Tyson Campbell during Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft as well," Xie said.
