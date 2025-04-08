Jaguars Coaching Staff, Players Must Start on the Same Page
The Jacksonville Jaguars have turned the page on a disappointing last couple of seasons. Jacksonville has been mired in mediocrity over the past two seasons, and that is putting it nicely. Few things have gone right for the Jaguars lately, but they hope that will change soon.
In an effort to expedite that change, Jaguars owner Shad Khan made sweeping changes as soon as the offseason started, hiring James Gladstone as their general manager and Liam Coen as the team's head coach. Gladstone and Coen are both first timers at their respective jobs.
Gladstone and Coen are determined to help accomplish the goal. However, they have two of the most challenging jobs in the National Football League, as Jacksonville has one of the worst rosters in the league. It will take some time to get things going in the right direction.
Still, Coen believes one of the keys to success is everyone being on the same page.
Coen recently addressed the task at hand for him and his coaching staff at the NFL owners' meetings. Coen knows the responsibility of getting everyone on the same page falls on the Jaguars' coaching staff, not the players.
“It’s on the coaching staff, too. That’s the beautiful part. We’ve been able to get onboarded so much quicker just because, man, look at the offensive staff. They have almost all been in a version of this system. As much as being a head coach for the first time has been amazing, I haven’t been able to do as much football as I’m used to," Coen said.
"So to hear the conversations that are happening in the building, to be able to go in there and hear the dialogue and the presentations, it's pretty cool because I'm familiar with that flow and so many guys just getting protections onboarded. All three of the quarterback, OL, running back coaches have all been in this protection system—think about how much quicker that is to be able to onboard.”
The Jaguars have reason to be hopeful for the future, as they rightfully made several changes this offseason. Still, the reality is that the Jaguars have an uphill battle the first few seasons of Coen's tenure in Jacksonville.
