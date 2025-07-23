Jaguars Rookie RB Bhayshul Tuten Named a Running Back Sleeper
As NFL Teams are reporting to Training Camp this Week, Fantasy Football Leagues are gearing up as owners all across the world are conducting their version of preparation by scouring through tons of information to see which players are worthy to be drafted or kept.
A few weeks back, PFF named Jacksonville Jaguars' Brenton Strange as a "Sleeper Tight End" for your consideration. Now, another man sporting the teal and black has surfaced on the fantasy radar, RB Bhayshul Tuten. In a recent article, the rookie in Duval is highlighted among five RB Sleepers.
"Bhayshul Tuten earned high grades during his first two collegiate years at North Carolina A&T before transferring to Virginia Tech. He has been the Hokies' lead running back in the last two seasons, although he has shared duties on third downs."
"Tuten’s 86.7 career FBS rushing grade is the second-lowest among the top-11 consensus running backs, but he arguably had the least help from his offensive line. y. While Tuten posted a blazing-fast 4.32-second 40-yard dash at the combine, his top speeds based on PFF's tracking data have been merely average for a prospective NFL running back."
"Tuten joins a complicated Jacksonville Jaguars backfield, making it even more perplexing. Last season, the Jaguars utilized a three-back committee with Travis Etienne Jr., Tank Bigsby, and D'Ernest Johnson. The team opted not to re-sign Johnson, and a new coaching staff means the rotation from last season isn’t very helpful in determining what will happen this season."
"Tuten was a feature back at Virginia Tech, dominating snaps, particularly in short-yardage situations, and only playing roughly half of the third-down snaps. This suggests Tuten is more of a threat to Bigsby’s snaps."
"New head coach Liam Coen was the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where Rachaad White was similarly athletic but as a bigger back. White was primarily a receiving back. The fact that Tuten was picked by the new regime and the others weren’t worked in his favor, but being a fourth-round pick works against him."
While PFF is not being completely endorsed as a fantasy starter, his talents make him a threat to do it in Jacksonville someday down the road, but not immediately. When that happens, the benefits for Bhayshul will far exceed fantasy football love.
