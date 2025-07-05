Travis Etienne High on Franchise Leaders List After Three Years
Some have labeled 2025 as a pivotal season for Travis Etienne in Northern Florida in his final season under contract in Jacksonville. Currently playing on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract for the franchise that drafted him 25th overall in 2021, the 26-year-old's future may be in flux with his orignal team.
Despite his role as the leader of the running back room, lurking behind No. 1 to be the top RB cat is Tank Bigsby and the rookie duo of LeQuint Allen and Bhaysul Tuten. Even with all that, Travis has found his name high on the ledger of statistical leaders for the franchise in all of time.
In 2021, the Jaguars embraced their inner tiger by double-dipping in the first round of the NFL Draft by selecting two All-Americans from Clemson, QB Trevor Lawrence and the running back who finished his career with touchdowns scored in 84% of his collegiate games and set ACC records with 4,952 career rushing yards, 70 rushing touchdowns, 78 total TDs and 468 points.
The trade to the Rams for All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey netted Jacksonville with the extra first-rounder to choose Etienne.
Etienne's career is listed as one of four years, but a devastating Lisfranc injury in his second preseason game cost Travis his entire rookie season. But even with only three seasons and a total of 49 contests under his NFL belt, Travis sits firm as the No. 4 running back in yardage in the history of Duval football courtesy of 1,125 in his inaugural season, 1,008 in his second year and 558 in 2024 in a season that plagued him with injuries. The total yardage that makes up fourth place is 2,691.
The leader overall with a bullet is the incomparable Fred Taylor, who played his entire career in Jacksonville from 1998-2008 with 11,271 rushing yards. Maurice Jones-Drew played three fewer seasons than Taylor, but still finished with an impressive second-place total of 8,071. James Stewart's five years were good enough for third with 2,951. It would be a disappointment for the current Jaguar RB1 to not gain the 251 yards to surpass Stewart.
As far as touchdowns go, No. 1 and 2 are flip-flopped due to MJD's 68 and Taylor's total of 62. At No. 3 is Stewart with 33, while Stacey Mack had 19 total in his four-year stay. It's expected for Etienne, who has 18, to get the two to move up to fourth place, but while not out of the realm of reality, it would take a blockbuster year of 16 touchdowns to land in third over Stewart.
Should he accomplish all of those trips to the end zone on the ground in 2025, one would be hard pressed to think that an extension would follow, and Travis Etienne would have a whole lot more time in Duval to pursue Fred and MJD.
