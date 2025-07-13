Jaguars' Brenton Stange Should Meet Breakout Potential
There's a strong pool of tight ends with exceptional resumés in the American Football Conference. There's the old guard like Travis Kelce in KC, but the surefire Hall of Famer could be winding his career down very soon. Then there's the new kid on the block who has taken the league by storm, the astonishing Brock Bowers, whose phenomenal rookie season in Las Vegas set records.
Then there's the Benson Boone of the NFL. Just like the former diver, turned breakout Billboard Music Award Winner, Brenton Strange has been around a while, but could the new Jags TE1 be something mystical and magical this season and represent his conference in the Pro Bowl? On a recent podcast, Jaguars on SI Beat Reporter John Shipley talked about Strange turning heads in Training Camp.
"He [Strange] had a really strong off-season program, I thought showed good hands, was moved all around the formation by Liam Coen and his staff, and you can just tell him and Trevor Lawrence have a good amount of chemistry. You can tell whether it was built in practice reps last year, whether it was in the games that Evan Engram missed, whatever it was, that these two players built a solid connection," recalled Shipley.
"And to me, I thought, outside of his connection with Brian Thomas, that his connection with Brenton Strange was as automatic as any during the off-season program. You know, obviously Evan Ingram got the bulk of the reps in the first two training camps. But now, as we're moving forward into the post-Evan Ingram era, it's clear that Brenton Strange is the number one tight end. It's clear that Brenton Strange is going to play a big role in the offense, even if he's not catching 50, 60,70 passes."
But Strange is somebody who, especially when pads come on, I'm just expecting big things out of. I'm expecting him to have a big training camp. I'm expecting him to be impressive in practice, and I'm expecting it to carry over to Week 1."
Earning a Pro Bowl nomination is not going to be easy, but should the connection already made with Trevor Lawrence be furthered, it won't be a scenario reminiscent of Boone's mega-hit, "Sorry, I'm Here For Someone Else", but the football world could very well see beautiful things out of Strange in 2025.
