Jaguars' Ross Matiscik Named to Intriguing Team
There is a good argument to make the Jacksonville Jaguars have the best special teams trio in the entire NFL with punter Logan Cooke, kicker Cam Little and long snapper Ross Matiscik.
Each has proven to be amongst the NFL's most talented at their positions, with Cooke and Matisick each earning Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro nods in 2024. The season before, Matiscik was a first-team All-Pro and lauded as one of the NFL's truly elite specialists.
Now, Matiscik has found himself on another impressive list. This time around, it is NFL.com's version of the best team money can buy while operating under the 2025 NFL salary cap.
Matisick was the only Jaguars player named to the list.
"No need to overcomplicate things when it comes to the specialists. Let's round out the 53 with a pair of multi-time Pro Bowlers and former first-team All-Pros (Brandon Aubrey and Ross Matiscik) and the punter (Corey Bojorquez) who finished with the third-most kicks inside the 20 (39) in 2024," NFL.com said.
Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell has talked in the past about what separates Matiscik from other long snappers.
“I mean, let's start out with a snap. I mean, he's had great snaps all year. He's been fantastic in that, and that's a big part you don't want to overlook. I think what separates him from most snappers is coverage. Him covering down the field. It's like a linebacker on a punt team."
The Jaguars have made keeping their special teams unit a close unit a priority this offseason, giving Cooke a new contract and keeping Farwell and assistant special teams coach Luke Thompson on new head coach Liam Coen's staff following the firing of former head coach Doug Pederson.
“Yeah, it was important after talking to people once I actually got the job, and then you start to watch a little bit more film on special teams and watch our specialists and how they operated. You start talking to people in the building, not only about Heath [Special Teams Coordinator Heath Farwell] and Luke [Assistant Special Teams Coach Luke Thompson], but obviously about the guys and just the professionalism, the way that they practice, the way that they go about their business," Coen said.
"Obviously, when you turn the tape on and you see the weapons that they are as specialists, that’s a part of the game that, man, when you don’t have those assets, it’s a difficult game at times. Especially when you’ve got to be able to flip the field and play field position, when you need to be able to get points from a longer distance. So, that was really important. It was critical to keep that continuity together, and so far, I’ve been nothing but pleased with these guys.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and talk these projections.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.