BREAKING: Jaguars' Logan Cooke, Ross Matiscik Make NFLPA All-Pro Team
The Jacksonville Jaguars special teams unit this past season was one, if not the best special teams unit in the National Football League. The unit had a major impact on games throughout the entire season. It was one thing that stayed consistent for the team in the 2024 season.
Jaguars punter Logan Cooke and long snapper Ross Matiscik received a special honor on Wednesday morning. Cooke and Mattiscik were named to the NFLPA All-Pro Team. This All-Pro Team is voted on by the NFL players.
“They’ve both been outstanding," said Special Teams Coordinator Heath Farwell. "The way they work every single day. They work together. They care about each other. You see the work they put in, and then it shows up on the field. They've been outstanding. I mean, they've been the best in the game. I'm not surprised at all, but I see them every day. So that's a big part of it. Logan had a fantastic year. His ability to control the returners with all those different punts he has. He's a problem for other coordinators."
"I have more people come up to me in pregame and talk about Logan. So, it's a respect he gets across the league, and both those guys are just fantastic players. It's great to have them here. They're great to work with. I think one of the cooler things they've done is taking Cam [K Cam Little] under their wing. He's like a little brother to them. They brought him along. It was something we had talked about when we first drafted him. I said, ‘I'm going to challenge you guys. You're going to have to help this kid,’ and they've done it and more. They get along great. They have him over for dinner. They do all these things with him off the field, and then when it comes to playing, they set the table for him. Perfect snaps, good hold. All those things show up. They really give him the best chance to be successful, and he's been outstanding as well."
Farwell talked about what separates Matiscik from other long snappers.
“I mean, let's start out with a snap. I mean, he's had great snaps all year. He's been fantastic in that, and that's a big part you don't want to overlook. I think what separates him from most snappers is coverage. Him covering down the field. It's like a linebacker on a punt team."
