Analyzing the Impact of Travon Walker's Injury on Jaguars' Defense
The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing one of the first big injury questions of the Liam Coen era, and it centers around defensive end and former No. 1 pick Travon Walker.
Walker sustained a wrist injury early in Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, leaving the game in the first half and not returning. He was later seen in a sling in a locker room video posted by the team on social media.
“Yes, so Travon hurt his wrist during the game. He's going to see a specialist today. We are in the information gathering process with that, and we'll know more after he has that appointment to be able to see what his status will be moving forward," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said about Walker on Monday.
Through four games, Walker is second on the Jaguars' roster in pressures (13), tackles for loss (2), quarterback hits (4), and sacks (2.0). He is also first amongst all Jaguars' defensive linemen in stops. Without Walker, the Jaguars would have to rely on backups such as Dawuane Smoot, Emmanuel Ogbah and B.J. Green.
"We weren't getting a ton of heat on him, but we were still disruptive elsewhere. [DT Arik] Armstead got the sack fumble, which was a huge moment for him. Josh played his tail off. [DE] B.J. Green II got some snaps as a rusher, so we got some guys some reps," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Sunday.
"I thought [DE] Dawuane Smoot played his tail off, as did [DT] Maason Smith. It took an effort from everybody this week in order to get the most out of the game with the amount of injuries and guys going down. I’m very proud of the coaches for getting these guys ready to play, especially after that physical game last week.”
