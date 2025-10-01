Toughness on Full Display: How the Jaguars Outmuscled the 49ers on the Road
The Jacksonville Jaguars are a tough ball club. They've started the year 3-1 with victories against the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers in the last two weeks, two teams that are in constant playoff contention. It is a great step forward for a franchise off to their best start in seven years, and will have a great task ahead of them with a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs next Monday night.
Team captain and starting center Robert Hainsey has been a key part of the Jaguars' success. Penalties have been a defective aspect of the offense through three games, with the team leading the league in this category through four weeks. However, the toughness of the franchise in the first quarter of the season has stood out in a major way.
Toughness has become a key part of the Jaguars' identity
"I think just the way we've played all four games, we played very hard," Hainsey said on Monday after their victory the day before. That toughness and competitive nature of the Jaguars has trickled down from its head coach, Liam Coen, who recently used Michael Jordan as an example to find bulletin board material.
Hainsey sees how well the Jaguars' defense is playing to start the year, having the league's most takeaways through four games. The offense performed with big plays at key moments despite penalties that have hampered the unit from time to time. Hainsey believes that over time, the group will find its rhythm, which could make them an even more dangerous team.
"Offensively, we finish, we play hard, we try to get to the ball carriers, but last week I think was a great example of things aren't going great, our defense is playing lights out and we're sputtering a little bit but we're continuing to grind and coming in the locker room at halftime just saying like, ‘Hey, remember, we're a good offense. We need to trust what we do and keep going, because eventually it's going to hit,’ and we did that," Hainsey said.
The offensive firepower is legit, as Hainsey understands the potential his group has. However, they are going through adversity every game this season, but have continued to earn their trust in the process and finish with toughness and resilience, as shown after the Devin Lloyd interception to drain the clock for the win.
"So that was a great lesson, I guess, and for everyone to see and feel what that's like to keep fighting through, and even yesterday, same thing," Hainsey said. "I mean, we left some out there, but we kept going, and we kept going, and we kept going. We get the first down, we can deal it out, and that feels really good."
