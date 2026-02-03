The Biggest Jump the Jaguars Took in 2025

The Jacksonville Jaguars had an impressive turnaround after only winning four games in 2024. They only ended up losing four games in 2025, excluding their loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round.

The reason for that success can be credited to James Gladstone and their front office, diagnosing what's wrong with their team and getting the right people to fix it. Liam Coen had a sensational first season as a head coach, and they look like a team that'll be in the mix for the AFC South for years to come. What part of their roster contributed the most to their success?

Vastly Improved Defense

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Thomas Valentine writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down which teams improved the most defensively by EPA per play last season. The Jaguars headline the list, with their defense being one of the most impressive parts of their rise to the top.

"The Jaguars were one of the surprise packages of the 2025 season. A year after finishing with a 4-13 record, the Jaguars hired Liam Coen, improved on offense and finished with a 13-4 record — winning their first AFC South title since 2022", said Valentine.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts to a false start during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coen's biggest contribution to their offense was his revival of Trevor Lawrence and his physicality. Lawrence wasn't afraid to use his legs to extend drives, and that worked hand in hand with his renewed confidence in his arm.

"However, it wasn’t just the offense that improved. The improvements on defense were radical. In 2024, the Jaguars were 31st in EPA per play allowed. They were a disastrous unit on all fronts. Coen brought Anthony Campanile along for the ride as his defensive coordinator, and the former Green Bay Packers’ linebacker coach and run game coordinator was influential in the Jaguars’ turnaround as the defense finished the season third in EPA per play allowed".

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile walks off the field to be interviewed by media members after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars need their defensive intensity and success to translate over to next season if they want to build off the momentum they built this season. They don't own their first round pick in this season's draft class, which places pressure on Travis Hunter to bounce back from a disappointing rookie season and lock in on both sides of the ball.

If the Jaguars continue on the pace they're on, the division should be theirs once again after relinquishing it to the Houston Texans for a couple of seasons.

Never again miss one major story related to the Jaguars' defense when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.