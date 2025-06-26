Jaguars 2025 Position Preview: Tight Ends
With the Jacksonville Jaguars overhauling their roster in the first season of the Liam Coen and James Gladstone era, we are set to take a look at each position group on the Jaguars' 90-man roster as they await the start of training camp.
Next up, we take a look at the tight end, headlined by Brenton Strange.
Tight Ends (7): Brenton Strange, Hunter Long, Johnny Mundt, Quintin Morris, John Copenhaver, Patrick Herbert, Shawn Bowman
The obvious tight end No. 1 on the team is Strange, who is set to play in the most elevated role of his career thus far. A former second-round pick, Strange picked up plenty of tricks of the trade from Evan Engram during his first two seasons and he proved last year he can produce in Engram's abscence.
Hunter Long and Johnny Mundt each bring Sean McVay-familiarity and have several ties to the Jaguars' coaching staff and front office. Gladstone was with the Rams when they traded for Long and saw him spend the end of his rookie deal with the team, while Mundt is a former Rams tight end who offensive coordinator Grant Udinski has familiarity with after their time with the Minnesota Vikings.
It remains to be seen which tight end will be the No. 2 tight end, or if the Jaguars are simply going to utilize both as the team's top backup tight end. Regardless, it appears as if the tight end role as a whole is set to be utilized more under the new staff and coaching scheme.
Quintin Morris has been a strong blocker and role player in the past and is coming off a solid year as a blocker with the Buffalo Bills. He might have to fight for a spot on the 53-man roster, but he seems to fit the style of offense that Coen and his staff want to run.
Shawn Bowman returns after a year on the practice squad; he had plenty of fans from the last staff after a good training camp in 2024. Otherwise, the Jaguars have a few undrafted free agents at the position in Herbert and Copenhaver. Herbert has an interesting athletic profile and made some plays during the offseason program.
