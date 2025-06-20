Why Jaguars' Brenton Strange Has Fantasy Football Value
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange is set to see a massive jump in responsibility in 2025. Could that also mean a jump in fantasy football value?
One fantasy analyst things so. In Sports Illustrated's recent in-depth preview of the Jaguars ahead of training camp, Strange was tabbed as the fantasy player highlighted.
"The Jaguars passing game will look new this season, as the team traded Kirk and cut Davis and Engram. One of the players who figures to benefit from their absences is Strange, who is projected to be a starter. He showed some flashes of upside in his second NFL season, and Lawrence likes to throw to his tight ends. He might not be a top-12 fantasy option, but Strange has some deep-sleeper appeal in the late rounds of 2025 drafts," Sports Illustrated's Michael Fabiano said.
Strange certainly appears to be in line for a bigger role in the passing game. Strange is the No. 1 tight end entering training camp for the first time in his career, and the only times the Jaguars really highlighted him in the past was due to injuries elsewhere. Those days appear to be over.
From head coach Liam Coen to general manager James Gladstone to quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Strange has had his fair share of advocates inside the building this offseason. All signs point to 2025 being his breakout season.
“He’s another one that just works his tail off every day. If you were to ask Campy [Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile], one of the guys that he really has a lot of appreciation for specifically obviously as a defensive coordinator is Brenton Strange," Coen said during minicamp earlier this month.
"Just the way that he practices, when he does get his hands on you when he is blocking, he’s physical, he’s violent, he has some explosive movements. He's got strong hands. So, I’ve been really pleased with Brenton. I do believe that he’s ready to take a step, and you saw it last year, him kind of taking some steps forward. Been really pleased with his efforts so far.”
In 31 games with the Jaguars, Strange has totaled 45 receptions for 446 receiving yards and has scored three touchdowns.
In 17 games in 2024, Strange brought in 40 receptions for 411 receiving yards, which ranked him second on the team for receiving yards behind Thomas Jr.
You can provide us your follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on Strange's fantasy value!
Please also tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.